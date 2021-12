Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Kansas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Woodson County

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Labette County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Logan County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wallace County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marshall County

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Dickinson County

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Neosho County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Kingman County

Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cloud County

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Saline County

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Coffey County

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McPherson County

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Meade County

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morton County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Stanton County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clark County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gray County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cowley County

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chautauqua County

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wichita County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jewell County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Doniphan County

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clay County

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Morris County

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cherokee County

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilson County

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brown County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Grant County

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Osborne County

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Harper County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kearny County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stafford County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Decatur County

John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Edwards County

CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Russell County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Graham County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ellsworth County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lane County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cheyenne County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rush County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Phillips County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nemaha County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hodgeman County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Norton County

Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ness County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sheridan County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scott County

DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Comanche County

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gove County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (10 total deaths)--- 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,106 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,181 (445 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (7 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (63 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,099 (3,943 total cases)--- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (62 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (9 total deaths)--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,790 (525 total cases)--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (23 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (5 total deaths)--- 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,032 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 65.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,619 (313 total cases)--- 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (14 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,802 (1,728 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (74 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (61 total deaths)--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,042 (3,147 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (61 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (53 total deaths)--- 44.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #1,008 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,442 (2,952 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 725 (116 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (24 total deaths)--- 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,149 (1,298 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (28 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (30 total deaths)--- 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #936 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,438 (1,620 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (56 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (185 total deaths)--- 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,862 (9,143 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (140 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (28 total deaths)--- 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #925 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,652 (1,362 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (35 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (98 total deaths)--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #916 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,164 (4,899 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (67 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (14 total deaths)--- 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #894 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,572 (749 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (9 total deaths)--- 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #886 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,395 (450 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (8 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (7 total deaths)--- 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #875 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 49.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,753 (316 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (7 total deaths)--- 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,753 (354 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (22 total deaths)--- 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #759 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,731 (942 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (4 new cases, -82% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (128 total deaths)--- 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #750 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,919 (6,255 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (128 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (12 total deaths)--- 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #739 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,046 (554 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (6 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (120 total deaths)--- 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #683 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,559 (5,589 total cases)--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (64 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (8 total deaths)--- 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #678 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,771 (313 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (11 total deaths)--- 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,555 (563 total cases)--- 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (16 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (29 total deaths)--- 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #657 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,026 (1,522 total cases)--- 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (29 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (31 total deaths)--- 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,858 (1,349 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (48 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (22 total deaths)--- 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #601 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,822 (833 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (78 total deaths)--- 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,138 (3,816 total cases)--- 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (20 new cases, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (34 total deaths)--- 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #557 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,425 (1,656 total cases)--- 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (24 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (40 total deaths)--- 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #458 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,113 (1,828 total cases)--- 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (39 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (30 total deaths)--- 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #449 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,210 (1,445 total cases)--- 26.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (32 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (15 total deaths)--- 91.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #386 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,557 (498 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (8 new cases, -68% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (24 total deaths)--- 93.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #371 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,893 (1,027 total cases)--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (55 new cases, +90% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (17 total deaths)--- 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 26.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,876 (878 total cases)--- 43.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 573 (22 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (19 total deaths)--- 99.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,733 (737 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 674 (28 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (13 total deaths)--- 100.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #307 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,352 (434 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 920 (26 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (13 total deaths)--- 103.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #290 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,868 (444 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (5 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (33 total deaths)--- 110.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #250 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,239 (1,319 total cases)--- 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (40 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (12 total deaths)--- 110.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,699 (340 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (31 total deaths)--- 121.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,156 (1,474 total cases)--- 51.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (16 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (8 total deaths)--- 127.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,899 (198 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (6 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (14 total deaths)--- 130.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #151 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,953 (477 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (16 total deaths)--- 130.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,314 (556 total cases)--- 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (7 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (28 total deaths)--- 133.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,781 (983 total cases)--- 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (9 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (56 total deaths)--- 138.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,396 (2,189 total cases)--- 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (61 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (10 total deaths)--- 143.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #115 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,326 (257 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 597 (32 total deaths)--- 160.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #81 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,453 (1,579 total cases)--- 84.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (30 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)--- 169.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #67 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,527 (537 total cases)--- 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (14 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 635 (16 total deaths)--- 177.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,293 (562 total cases)--- 39.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 674 (17 new cases, +55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 643 (31 total deaths)--- 180.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #57 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,329 (884 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (13 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 765 (13 total deaths)--- 234.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,471 (331 total cases)--- 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 835 (22 total deaths)--- 264.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas--- #7 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,979 (553 total cases)--- 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (14 new cases, -56% change from previous week)