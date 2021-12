Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Coffee County

#49. Johnson County

#48. Grainger County

#47. Rhea County

#46. Scott County

#45. Cannon County

#44. Roane County

#43. Anderson County

#42. Cocke County

#41. Hickman County

#40. Grundy County

#39. Warren County

#38. Dickson County

#37. Hancock County

#36. Hawkins County

#35. Hamblen County

#34. Bedford County

#33. Madison County

#32. Lewis County

#31. Jackson County

#30. Benton County

#29. Hardeman County

#28. Hardin County

#27. White County

#26. Greene County

#25. Claiborne County

#24. Unicoi County

#23. Obion County

#22. Moore County

#21. DeKalb County

#20. Fentress County

#19. Overton County

#18. Decatur County

#17. Henderson County

#16. Cumberland County

#15. Macon County

#14. Gibson County

#13. Carroll County

#12. Carter County

#11. Dyer County

#10. Perry County

#9. Giles County

#8. Chester County

#7. Lake County

#6. Crockett County

#5. Haywood County

#4. Clay County

#3. Van Buren County

#2. Pickett County

#1. Houston County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (164 total deaths)--- 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,321 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,214 (10,860 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (62 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (52 total deaths)--- 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,305 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,082 (3,928 total cases)--- 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (52 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (68 total deaths)--- 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,303 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,344 (4,511 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (30 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (99 total deaths)--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,255 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,401 (7,098 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (28 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (66 total deaths)--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,250 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.1 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,788 (5,691 total cases)--- 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (57 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (44 total deaths)--- 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,248 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (2,853 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (14 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (160 total deaths)--- 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,368 (10,339 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (76 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (235 total deaths)--- 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,209 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,523 (13,489 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (100 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (110 total deaths)--- 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,201 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,073 (7,587 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (41 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (78 total deaths)--- 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,170 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,882 (4,754 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (32 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (42 total deaths)--- 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,156 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,814 (2,929 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (6 new cases, -65% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (130 total deaths)--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,356 (8,815 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (34 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (170 total deaths)--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,910 (10,741 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (58 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (21 total deaths)--- 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,128 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,973 (1,256 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (180 total deaths)--- 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,932 (10,751 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (116 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (207 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,101 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,512 (13,319 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (81 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (159 total deaths)--- 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,136 (9,513 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (53 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (324 total deaths)--- 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,446 (18,074 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (82 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (41 total deaths)--- 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #985 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,924 (2,567 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (10 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (40 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #951 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,911 (2,111 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (56 total deaths)--- 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #891 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,329 (2,962 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (33 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (87 total deaths)--- 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #890 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,647 (5,172 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (8 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (89 total deaths)--- 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #889 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,158 (5,684 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (25 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (98 total deaths)--- 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #817 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,031 (5,751 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (30 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (247 total deaths)--- 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #815 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,643 (14,258 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (128 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (115 total deaths)--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #800 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,295 (5,847 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (26 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (65 total deaths)--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #780 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,112 (3,239 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (21 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (111 total deaths)--- 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,781 (6,850 total cases)--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (46 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (24 total deaths)--- 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #733 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,549 (1,463 total cases)--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (76 total deaths)--- 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,971 (4,297 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (22 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (69 total deaths)--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #712 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,402 (3,779 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (25 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (83 total deaths)--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #710 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,067 (4,908 total cases)--- 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (20 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (44 total deaths)--- 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,247 (2,478 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (7 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (106 total deaths)--- 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #684 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,966 (5,895 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (22 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (230 total deaths)--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #665 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,027 (11,515 total cases)--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (97 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (94 total deaths)--- 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #656 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,592 (5,558 total cases)--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (13 new cases, -68% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (191 total deaths)--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #611 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,983 (10,801 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (15 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (111 total deaths)--- 60.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #548 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,162 (5,876 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (20 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (227 total deaths)--- 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #520 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,351 (10,912 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (112 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (150 total deaths)--- 62.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #515 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,992 (8,172 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (14 new cases, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (34 total deaths)--- 69.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #441 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,319 (1,641 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (127 total deaths)--- 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,965 (6,177 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (26 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (76 total deaths)--- 76.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #379 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,749 (3,589 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (12 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (31 total deaths)--- 77.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #370 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,848 (2,024 total cases)--- 49.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (63 total deaths)--- 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #367 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,907 (3,402 total cases)--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (6 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (77 total deaths)--- 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #359 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,625 (3,915 total cases)--- 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (13 new cases, -66% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (37 total deaths)--- 95.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #229 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,355 (1,550 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (29 total deaths)--- 98.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #216 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,866 (1,284 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (26 total deaths)--- 106.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #171 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,227 (1,122 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (6 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (45 total deaths)--- 120.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee--- #125 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,973 (1,884 total cases)--- 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (8 new cases, -43% change from previous week)