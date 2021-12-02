Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Pennsylvania

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Union County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (112 total deaths)

--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,744 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,078 (8,121 total cases)

--- 33.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (152 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#49. Dauphin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (694 total deaths)

--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (10 new deaths, -9% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,670 (38,043 total cases)

--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (687 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lebanon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (355 total deaths)

--- 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,731 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,124 (22,862 total cases)

--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (510 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wyoming County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (68 total deaths)

--- 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,702 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,928 (3,196 total cases)

--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (118 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#46. McKean County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (104 total deaths)

--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,304 (5,811 total cases)

--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (109 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Columbia County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (166 total deaths)

--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,680 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,072 (9,142 total cases)

--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (272 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Canva

#44. Cumberland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (650 total deaths)

--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,416 (31,458 total cases)

--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (819 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lancaster County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (1,402 total deaths)

--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (12 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,335 (78,228 total cases)

--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (1,477 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Crawford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (218 total deaths)

--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,657 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (5 new deaths, -58% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,673 (13,264 total cases)

--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 529 (448 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Philadelphia County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (4,095 total deaths)

--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,647 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (15 new deaths, -35% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,061 (191,061 total cases)

--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (1,919 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#40. Lackawanna County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (545 total deaths)

--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,638 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (8 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,094 (25,358 total cases)

--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (676 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lehigh County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (961 total deaths)

--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,637 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,292 (52,782 total cases)

--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (1,328 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Northampton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (815 total deaths)

--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,555 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,853 (48,397 total cases)

--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (1,024 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Fulton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (39 total deaths)

--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,990 (2,614 total cases)

--- 33.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (66 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Delaware County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (1,527 total deaths)

--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,534 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (5 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,652 (66,035 total cases)

--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (890 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Snyder County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (112 total deaths)

--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,446 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,244 (5,347 total cases)

--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (143 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Canva

#34. Westmoreland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (975 total deaths)

--- 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,419 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (16 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,765 (51,514 total cases)

--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (1,440 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Berks County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (1,202 total deaths)

--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,365 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (13 new deaths, +62% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,281 (64,357 total cases)

--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (1,295 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clearfield County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (227 total deaths)

--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,360 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (5 new deaths, -58% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,028 (12,703 total cases)

--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (323 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Perry County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (133 total deaths)

--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,350 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,777 (5,912 total cases)

--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (164 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Butler County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (545 total deaths)

--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,320 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (4 new deaths, -71% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,363 (28,860 total cases)

--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (853 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cameron County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (13 total deaths)

--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,308 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,267 (590 total cases)

--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (17 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

Canva

#28. Luzerne County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (980 total deaths)

--- 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (10 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,418 (45,766 total cases)

--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (1,139 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Indiana County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (263 total deaths)

--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (6 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,858 (10,810 total cases)

--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (427 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Canva

#26. Franklin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (491 total deaths)

--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (9 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,417 (23,901 total cases)

--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (490 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Beaver County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (519 total deaths)

--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (6 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,737 (25,798 total cases)

--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (857 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Venango County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (164 total deaths)

--- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,671 (7,940 total cases)

--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (243 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

Canva

#23. Carbon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (211 total deaths)

--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,565 (9,990 total cases)

--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (311 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jefferson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (144 total deaths)

--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #1,000 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (4 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,022 (6,089 total cases)

--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (190 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

Canva

#21. Mercer County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (372 total deaths)

--- 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #939 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (11 new deaths, +120% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,402 (15,759 total cases)

--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (396 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lawrence County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (292 total deaths)

--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,745 (12,609 total cases)

--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (419 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lycoming County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (390 total deaths)

--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (11 new deaths, +120% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,078 (19,349 total cases)

--- 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (570 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Armstrong County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (227 total deaths)

--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #861 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (4 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,998 (10,356 total cases)

--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (295 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

Canva

#17. Blair County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (429 total deaths)

--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (8 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,904 (20,594 total cases)

--- 25.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (549 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Schuylkill County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (499 total deaths)

--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (6 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,751 (22,266 total cases)

--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (739 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Canva

#15. Fayette County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (458 total deaths)

--- 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (9 new deaths, -31% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,838 (20,475 total cases)

--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (499 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Potter County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (60 total deaths)

--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #781 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 42.4 (7 new deaths, +250% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,778 (2,277 total cases)

--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (80 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Canva

#13. Tioga County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (148 total deaths)

--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,584 (5,514 total cases)

--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (166 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

Canva

#12. Clarion County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (143 total deaths)

--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #716 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.8 (8 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,352 (5,901 total cases)

--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 513 (197 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Somerset County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (276 total deaths)

--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,562 (12,164 total cases)

--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (370 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Warren County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (151 total deaths)

--- 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #635 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.2 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,784 (5,010 total cases)

--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (141 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Forest County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (28 total deaths)

--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #631 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,079 (1,745 total cases)

--- 78.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (24 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Huntingdon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (177 total deaths)

--- 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #591 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,791 (7,580 total cases)

--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (170 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sullivan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (24 total deaths)

--- 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,781 (654 total cases)

--- 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bedford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (191 total deaths)

--- 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #555 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,075 (7,698 total cases)

--- 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (140 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montour County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (75 total deaths)

--- 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,738 (2,869 total cases)

--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (85 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cambria County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (561 total deaths)

--- 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (8 new deaths, -47% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,282 (22,500 total cases)

--- 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (614 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Northumberland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (425 total deaths)

--- 80.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #278 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,216 (14,731 total cases)

--- 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (370 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mifflin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (221 total deaths)

--- 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #256 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,645 (8,141 total cases)

--- 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (206 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Juniata County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (125 total deaths)

--- 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

--- #199 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,399 (3,318 total cases)

--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (115 new cases, +42% change from previous week)