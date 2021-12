Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Washington

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Washington using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#39. San Juan County

#38. Skamania County

#37. Jefferson County

#36. Island County

#35. Whatcom County

#34. Thurston County

#33. Kitsap County

#32. Clallam County

#31. King County

#30. Snohomish County

#29. Skagit County

#28. Douglas County

#27. Pierce County

#26. Wahkiakum County

#25. Clark County

#24. Kittitas County

#23. Mason County

#22. Klickitat County

#21. Pacific County

#20. Chelan County

#19. Whitman County

#18. Adams County

#17. Grant County

#16. Pend Oreille County

#15. Walla Walla County

#14. Benton County

#13. Franklin County

#12. Grays Harbor County

#11. Spokane County

#10. Lewis County

#9. Okanogan County

#8. Asotin County

#7. Ferry County

#6. Columbia County

#5. Stevens County

#4. Lincoln County

#3. Cowlitz County

#2. Yakima County

#1. Garfield County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #3,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,434 (428 total cases)--- 76.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (22 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (7 total deaths)--- 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #3,073 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,952 (840 total cases)--- 31.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (2 new cases, -83% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (19 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #3,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,836 (1,236 total cases)--- 62.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (25 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (50 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #3,067 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,221 (4,445 total cases)--- 48.6% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (76 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (175 total deaths)--- 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #3,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,960 (18,249 total cases)--- 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (321 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (255 total deaths)--- 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,974 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,837 (22,769 total cases)--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (273 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (248 total deaths)--- 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,677 (18,127 total cases)--- 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (176 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (71 total deaths)--- 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,951 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,785 (5,247 total cases)--- 33.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (51 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (2,063 total deaths)--- 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,949 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (11 new deaths, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,675 (172,912 total cases)--- 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (1,349 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (793 total deaths)--- 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (11 new deaths, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,755 (71,971 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (1,024 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (132 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,897 (12,788 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (175 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (45 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,204 (6,603 total cases)--- 49.8% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (80 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (956 total deaths)--- 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (7 new deaths, -76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,906 (98,694 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (935 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (5 total deaths)--- 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,868 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,729 (302 total cases)--- 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (542 total deaths)--- 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (13 new deaths, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,194 (44,887 total cases)--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (455 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (55 total deaths)--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,846 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,952 (5,250 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (72 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (81 total deaths)--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,808 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,635 (6,433 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (75 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (30 total deaths)--- 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,738 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,069 (2,258 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (20 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (34 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,621 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,433 (1,895 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (14 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (119 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,589 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,715 (12,132 total cases)--- 54.8% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (108 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (82 total deaths)--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,973 (5,999 total cases)--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (23 new cases, -66% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (34 total deaths)--- 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,769 (3,351 total cases)--- 65.2% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (18 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (169 total deaths)--- 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,328 (16,935 total cases)--- 70.7% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (96 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (24 total deaths)--- 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,037 (1,652 total cases)--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (9 new cases, -65% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (114 total deaths)--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,317 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,216 (9,245 total cases)--- 49.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (52 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (384 total deaths)--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,311 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (7 new deaths, +250% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,773 (32,238 total cases)--- 55.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (141 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (182 total deaths)--- 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,726 (20,688 total cases)--- 114.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (98 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (145 total deaths)--- 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,535 (9,409 total cases)--- 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (137 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (1,070 total deaths)--- 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,177 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (5 new deaths, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,765 (77,191 total cases)--- 45.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (580 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (172 total deaths)--- 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,113 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (4 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,511 (10,904 total cases)--- 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (128 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (93 total deaths)--- 80.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,245 (5,595 total cases)--- 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (27 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (50 total deaths)--- 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,042 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,334 (3,011 total cases)--- 31.3% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (28 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (17 total deaths)--- 82.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,407 (870 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (9 total deaths)--- 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #1,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,686 (386 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (4 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (104 total deaths)--- 86.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #1,966 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,694 (5,347 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (43 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (25 total deaths)--- 87.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #1,945 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,639 (1,492 total cases)--- 34.3% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (8 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (261 total deaths)--- 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #1,863 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (7 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,922 (14,291 total cases)--- 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (119 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (631 total deaths)--- 106.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #1,718 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (9 new deaths, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,016 (45,198 total cases)--- 77.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (283 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (7 total deaths)--- 158.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington--- #1,143 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,551 (257 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)