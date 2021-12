Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Colorado

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Routt County

#49. Douglas County

#48. Elbert County

#47. Grand County

#46. Larimer County

#45. La Plata County

#44. Garfield County

#43. Ouray County

#42. Broomfield County

#41. Mineral County

#40. Saguache County

#39. Arapahoe County

#38. Denver County

#37. Baca County

#36. Lincoln County

#35. Rio Blanco County

#34. Teller County

#33. Weld County

#32. Jefferson County

#31. El Paso County

#30. Chaffee County

#29. Adams County

#28. Yuma County

#27. Montezuma County

#26. Las Animas County

#25. Custer County

#24. Dolores County

#23. Montrose County

#22. Mesa County

#21. Rio Grande County

#20. Sedgwick County

#19. Fremont County

#18. Kiowa County

#17. Kit Carson County

#16. Alamosa County

#15. Huerfano County

#14. Prowers County

#13. Delta County

#12. Costilla County

#11. Pueblo County

#10. Phillips County

#9. Moffat County

#8. Morgan County

#7. Cheyenne County

#6. Logan County

#5. Crowley County

#4. Washington County

#3. Conejos County

#2. Otero County

#1. Bent County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (23 total deaths)--- 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,966 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,911 (3,823 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (39 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (319 total deaths)--- 42.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,947 (45,465 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (833 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (26 total deaths)--- 39.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,929 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,228 (3,001 total cases)--- 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (55 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (16 total deaths)--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,586 (2,295 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (27 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (369 total deaths)--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,902 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (14 new deaths, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,581 (44,901 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (740 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (59 total deaths)--- 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,894 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,305 (6,918 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (151 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (70 total deaths)--- 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,828 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,490 (8,703 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (143 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (6 total deaths)--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,814 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,339 (512 total cases)--- 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (10 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (85 total deaths)--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,807 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,743 (7,570 total cases)--- 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (142 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (1 total deaths)--- 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,770 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,246 (148 total cases)--- 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (9 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,621 (793 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (12 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (910 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,699 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (14 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,524 (88,799 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (1,623 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (1,012 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,698 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (19 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,974 (101,619 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (1,710 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (5 total deaths)--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,695 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,638 (560 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 475 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (8 total deaths)--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,694 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,119 (1,375 total cases)--- 68.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (10 total deaths)--- 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,569 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,960 (1,199 total cases)--- 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (16 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (41 total deaths)--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,550 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,959 (3,290 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (78 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (528 total deaths)--- 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,531 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (16 new deaths, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,213 (52,611 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (944 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (987 total deaths)--- 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (15 new deaths, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,465 (72,659 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (1,658 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (1,244 total deaths)--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,440 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (18 new deaths, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,837 (114,089 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (1,986 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (36 total deaths)--- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,200 (2,687 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (50 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (923 total deaths)--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,398 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (18 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,266 (84,163 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (1,448 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (18 total deaths)--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,386 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,644 (1,367 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (16 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (48 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.5 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,876 (3,895 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (104 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (27 total deaths)--- 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,070 (2,186 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (73 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (11 total deaths)--- 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #2,076 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,116 (462 total cases)--- 36.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (7 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (5 total deaths)--- 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,457 (256 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (1 new cases, -88% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (109 total deaths)--- 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,689 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,489 (6,623 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (164 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (395 total deaths)--- 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,679 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (9 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,020 (27,788 total cases)--- 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (506 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (29 total deaths)--- 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,675 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.8 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,091 (1,813 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (54 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (6 total deaths)--- 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 44.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,658 (352 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (2 new cases, -82% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (129 total deaths)--- 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,526 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.7 (8 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,811 (9,956 total cases)--- 44.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (207 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (4 total deaths)--- 78.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,706 (263 total cases)--- 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (21 total deaths)--- 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,273 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,781 (1,120 total cases)--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (23 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (48 total deaths)--- 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,269 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,877 (2,902 total cases)--- 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (68 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (21 total deaths)--- 91.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,976 (826 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 623 (43 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (37 total deaths)--- 91.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,215 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,708 (1,912 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (41 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (96 total deaths)--- 93.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #1,182 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,643 (4,563 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (89 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (13 total deaths)--- 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #987 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,934 (425 total cases)--- 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (582 total deaths)--- 117.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #895 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (22 new deaths, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,446 (29,383 total cases)--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (516 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (15 total deaths)--- 121.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #858 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,576 (579 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (47 total deaths)--- 122.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #839 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,246 (2,158 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (25 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (108 total deaths)--- 134.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #718 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,658 (3,970 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (101 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (7 total deaths)--- 140.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #659 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,889 (236 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (8 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (92 total deaths)--- 158.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #480 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,625 (5,070 total cases)--- 57.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (56 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (26 total deaths)--- 169.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #411 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,752 (2,470 total cases)--- 183.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (13 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (24 total deaths)--- 207.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #226 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,179 (745 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (42 total deaths)--- 222.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #182 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,784 (1,131 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (19 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (95 total deaths)--- 227.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #163 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.9 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,382 (3,177 total cases)--- 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (82 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (31 total deaths)--- 249.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado--- #116 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,656 (1,877 total cases)--- 134.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (26 new cases, -42% change from previous week)