Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#50. Santa Cruz County

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#49. San Mateo County

Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#48. Sonoma County

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. El Dorado County

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Humboldt County

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Colusa County

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Alameda County

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Contra Costa County

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Marin County

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#41. Santa Clara County

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mariposa County

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Nevada County

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mendocino County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Yuba County

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Yolo County

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Placer County

Pixabay

#34. Santa Barbara County

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#33. San Benito County

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Siskiyou County

Basar // Wikicommons

#31. San Luis Obispo County

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Glenn County

SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego County

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Trinity County

Canva

#27. Ventura County

Canva

#26. Butte County

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#25. Monterey County

Canva

#24. Del Norte County

Canva

#23. Sacramento County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tuolumne County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Amador County

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lake County

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Orange County

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lassen County

Canva

#17. Calaveras County

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#16. Sutter County

Public Domain

#15. Madera County

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#14. Kern County

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tehama County

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#12. Riverside County

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#11. Fresno County

Canva

#10. Tulare County

Armona // Wikicommons

#9. Kings County

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Merced County

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#7. San Joaquin County

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#6. Shasta County

Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Inyo County

Public Domain

#4. Stanislaus County

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles County

Canva

#2. San Bernardino County

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (224 total deaths)--- 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #3,001 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,129 (22,209 total cases)--- 36.5% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (219 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (629 total deaths)--- 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,340 (56,265 total cases)--- 42.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (237 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (412 total deaths)--- 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,724 (43,127 total cases)--- 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (239 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (166 total deaths)--- 53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,486 (18,294 total cases)--- 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (149 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (118 total deaths)--- 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,977 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,482 (10,143 total cases)--- 41.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (111 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (19 total deaths)--- 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,097 (3,253 total cases)--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (21 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1,504 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,962 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (15 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,486 (125,122 total cases)--- 41.5% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (517 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (1,046 total deaths)--- 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,956 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.1 (1 new deaths, -86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,989 (103,686 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (478 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (249 total deaths)--- 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,933 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,127 (18,447 total cases)--- 44.3% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (120 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (1,922 total deaths)--- 46.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,912 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,879 (151,905 total cases)--- 38.5% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (898 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (18 total deaths)--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,896 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,289 (1,598 total cases)--- 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (36 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (105 total deaths)--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (9 new deaths, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,039 (10,014 total cases)--- 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (109 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (97 total deaths)--- 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,868 (8,560 total cases)--- 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (84 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (89 total deaths)--- 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,855 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,673 (10,756 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (59 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (257 total deaths)--- 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,827 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,772 (21,547 total cases)--- 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (106 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (470 total deaths)--- 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,825 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (5 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,574 (42,120 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (284 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (549 total deaths)--- 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,797 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,586 (47,268 total cases)--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (272 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (78 total deaths)--- 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,430 (7,807 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (58 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (55 total deaths)--- 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,898 (4,745 total cases)--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (358 total deaths)--- 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,786 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,113 (31,463 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (189 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (36 total deaths)--- 31.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,784 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,081 (4,566 total cases)--- 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (17 new cases, +240% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (4,325 total deaths)--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,763 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (8 new deaths, -78% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,135 (405,099 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (2,278 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (17 total deaths)--- 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,714 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,107 (996 total cases)--- 36.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (12 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (1,190 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,289 (103,969 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (373 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (313 total deaths)--- 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,670 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (7 new deaths, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,607 (25,441 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (168 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (626 total deaths)--- 22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,660 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (15 new deaths, +650% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,090 (52,477 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (164 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (42 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,619 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,498 (3,754 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (44 new cases, +52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (2,428 total deaths)--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,577 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (13 new deaths, -61% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,840 (168,242 total cases)--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (949 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (90 total deaths)--- 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,176 (7,723 total cases)--- 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (53 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (66 total deaths)--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,507 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,515 (5,770 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (33 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (110 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,465 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,933 (7,039 total cases)--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (49 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (5,710 total deaths)--- 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,377 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (46 new deaths, +188% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,523 (334,176 total cases)--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (1,557 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (56 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,361 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,043 (7,962 total cases)--- 103.4% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (50 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (88 total deaths)--- 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,611 (4,412 total cases)--- 24.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (56 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (186 total deaths)--- 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,283 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,014 (14,559 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (67 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (311 total deaths)--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,234 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (11 new deaths, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,641 (26,180 total cases)--- 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (183 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (1,791 total deaths)--- 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (27 new deaths, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,499 (157,525 total cases)--- 36.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (1,535 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (130 total deaths)--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,220 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,787 (10,275 total cases)--- 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (51 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (5,358 total deaths)--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #2,070 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (75 new deaths, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,681 (387,395 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (2,752 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (2,252 total deaths)--- 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,994 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (10 new deaths, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,682 (156,677 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (875 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (1,095 total deaths)--- 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,876 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (20 new deaths, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,462 (86,070 total cases)--- 44.2% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (519 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (364 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,018 (35,204 total cases)--- 79.8% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (195 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (667 total deaths)--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (7 new deaths, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,224 (45,052 total cases)--- 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (268 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (1,834 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,806 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.1 (1 new deaths, -97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,108 (107,527 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (596 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (444 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,761 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (5 new deaths, -81% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,484 (26,082 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (200 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (46 total deaths)--- 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,236 (2,568 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (30 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (1,415 total deaths)--- 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,666 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (9 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,610 (91,465 total cases)--- 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (1,559 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (27,138 total deaths)--- 45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,521 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (121 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,203 (1,526,272 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (5,768 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (5,958 total deaths)--- 46.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #1,478 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (46 new deaths, +142% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,167 (374,256 total cases)--- 34.1% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (2,567 new cases, +1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (773 total deaths)--- 129.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California--- #416 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,216 (38,446 total cases)--- 65.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (369 new cases, -15% change from previous week)