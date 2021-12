Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Minnesota

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Cass County

#49. Traverse County

#48. Watonwan County

#47. Koochiching County

#46. Crow Wing County

#45. Ramsey County

#44. Beltrami County

#43. St. Louis County

#42. Roseau County

#41. Isanti County

#40. Carlton County

#39. Rice County

#38. Goodhue County

#37. Pennington County

#36. Becker County

#35. Itasca County

#34. Otter Tail County

#33. Martin County

#32. Kanabec County

#31. Lake County

#30. Clearwater County

#29. Hubbard County

#28. Brown County

#27. McLeod County

#26. Faribault County

#25. Marshall County

#24. Swift County

#23. Yellow Medicine County

#22. Morrison County

#21. Lyon County

#20. Meeker County

#19. Kandiyohi County

#18. Red Lake County

#17. Nobles County

#16. Mahnomen County

#15. Wilkin County

#14. Douglas County

#13. Polk County

#12. Mille Lacs County

#11. Cottonwood County

#10. Wadena County

#9. Redwood County

#8. Rock County

#7. Benton County

#6. Aitkin County

#5. Pipestone County

#4. Renville County

#3. Chippewa County

#2. Lac qui Parle County

#1. Kittson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (53 total deaths)--- 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,606 (4,945 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (111 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (6 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,359 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,411 (600 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (20 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,357 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,932 (1,954 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (31 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (23 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,321 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,934 (1,704 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (91 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (122 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,992 (11,054 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (298 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (1,043 total deaths)--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (13 new deaths, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,198 (72,634 total cases)--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (1,751 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (94 total deaths)--- 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,053 (8,047 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (174 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (403 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,203 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (16 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,542 (28,949 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (1,103 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (31 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,574 (3,120 total cases)--- 29.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (73 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (83 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,187 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,893 (6,858 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (201 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (74 total deaths)--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,853 (5,328 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (173 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (138 total deaths)--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,852 (11,286 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (294 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (97 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,143 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,085 (7,917 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 686 (318 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (30 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,122 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,615 (2,487 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (70 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (74 total deaths)--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,084 (6,225 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (142 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (97 total deaths)--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,092 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,783 (7,574 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (227 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (127 total deaths)--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,078 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,432 (9,653 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (214 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (43 total deaths)--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,067 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,347 (3,808 total cases)--- 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (86 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (36 total deaths)--- 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #2,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,960 (2,444 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (97 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (24 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,217 (1,300 total cases)--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (30 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (20 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,736 (1,564 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (42 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (49 total deaths)--- 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,304 (3,504 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (100 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (57 total deaths)--- 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,654 (4,665 total cases)--- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (94 new cases, +1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (83 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,525 (7,008 total cases)--- 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 513 (184 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (32 total deaths)--- 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,897 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,619 (2,542 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (59 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (22 total deaths)--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,873 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,249 (1,517 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (26 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (22 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,861 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,401 (1,705 total cases)--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (50 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (23 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,860 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,127 (1,857 total cases)--- 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (41 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (79 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,969 (6,667 total cases)--- 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (152 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (61 total deaths)--- 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,833 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,491 (5,220 total cases)--- 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (118 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (57 total deaths)--- 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,781 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,336 (4,258 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (101 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (106 total deaths)--- 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,778 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,436 (9,692 total cases)--- 40.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (179 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (10 total deaths)--- 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,768 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,460 (708 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (19 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (54 total deaths)--- 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,157 (5,225 total cases)--- 51.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (42 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (14 total deaths)--- 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,714 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,070 (1,054 total cases)--- 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (17 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (16 total deaths)--- 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,285 (1,197 total cases)--- 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (100 total deaths)--- 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,621 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,235 (7,718 total cases)--- 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (237 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (84 total deaths)--- 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,548 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,955 (5,945 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (135 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (74 total deaths)--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,394 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,801 (5,203 total cases)--- 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 712 (187 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (32 total deaths)--- 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,195 (2,261 total cases)--- 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 500 (56 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (40 total deaths)--- 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,306 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.9 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,897 (2,996 total cases)--- 37.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (69 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (45 total deaths)--- 75.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,260 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,405 (2,792 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (63 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (28 total deaths)--- 78.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,239 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,841 (1,755 total cases)--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (26 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (125 total deaths)--- 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,200 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,678 (8,864 total cases)--- 35.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (256 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (50 total deaths)--- 86.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,716 (2,179 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (60 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (29 total deaths)--- 88.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #1,113 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,283 (1,486 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (16 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (51 total deaths)--- 107.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #865 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,250 (2,655 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (57 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (42 total deaths)--- 110.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #830 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,458 (2,178 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (50 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (25 total deaths)--- 123.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #687 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,239 (1,208 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (37 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (23 total deaths)--- 216.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota--- #139 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,705 (718 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (19 new cases, -39% change from previous week)