Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Missouri

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ray County

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Shannon County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Caldwell County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Putnam County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Carter County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lewis County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Linn County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lafayette County

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#42. Greene County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Henry County

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Benton County

thomas carr // Shutterstock

#39. Webster County

Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Sullivan County

~ (The Rebel At) ~ // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Moniteau County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dallas County

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pettis County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Audrain County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Stoddard County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crawford County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. St. Louis County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Barton County

Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dent County

1807060460JCM // Wikimedia Commons

#28. DeKalb County

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. Francois County

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Camden County

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#25. Taney County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pemiscot County

Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bates County

Kclibrarian // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Stone County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lawrence County

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wright County

Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#17. Jasper County

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Carroll County

Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Scott County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miller County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ozark County

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#12. New Madrid County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Mississippi County

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Vernon County

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Holt County

Davekeiser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gasconade County

M. Curtis // Shutterstock

#7. Laclede County

Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Douglas County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clinton County

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Gentry County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Livingston County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Phelps County

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grundy County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (53 total deaths)--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,929 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,998 (3,222 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (61 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (19 total deaths)--- 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,532 (1,105 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 576 (47 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (21 total deaths)--- 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,525 (1,220 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (19 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (11 total deaths)--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,899 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,629 (687 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (11 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (14 total deaths)--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,489 (1,106 total cases)--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (23 total deaths)--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,842 (1,842 total cases)--- 27.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (21 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (28 total deaths)--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,887 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,023 (1,910 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (15 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (77 total deaths)--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,882 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,278 (4,997 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (64 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (690 total deaths)--- 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,877 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,496 (45,417 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (417 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (52 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,846 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,459 (3,592 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (55 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (47 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,799 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,154 (2,752 total cases)--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (20 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (96 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,134 (5,992 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (46 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (15 total deaths)--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,989 (1,278 total cases)--- 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (7 new cases, -73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (40 total deaths)--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,208 (2,776 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (16 new cases, -86% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (43 total deaths)--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,694 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,255 (2,406 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (25 new cases, -65% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (108 total deaths)--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,690 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,453 (7,813 total cases)--- 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (79 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (65 total deaths)--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,090 (4,085 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (81 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (75 total deaths)--- 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,661 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,065 (4,663 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (39 new cases, -72% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (63 total deaths)--- 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,613 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,899 (3,803 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (25 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (2,617 total deaths)--- 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,606 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (16 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,614 (135,356 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (1,351 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (31 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,600 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,935 (1,873 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (12 new cases, -74% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (42 total deaths)--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,517 (2,105 total cases)--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (27 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (34 total deaths)--- 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,517 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,521 (1,571 total cases)--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (20 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (182 total deaths)--- 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,886 (12,694 total cases)--- 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (140 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (127 total deaths)--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,312 (6,627 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (44 new cases, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (155 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,443 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,648 (9,311 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (48 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (44 total deaths)--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,357 (2,111 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (12 new cases, -68% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (45 total deaths)--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,437 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,502 (2,507 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (38 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (89 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,424 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,076 (4,178 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (39 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (110 total deaths)--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,351 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,100 (5,408 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (65 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (60 total deaths)--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,424 (2,769 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (28 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (72 total deaths)--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,311 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,737 (4,139 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (29 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (54 total deaths)--- 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,280 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,889 (2,723 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (28 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (362 total deaths)--- 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,253 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,296 (23,411 total cases)--- 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (204 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (27 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,995 (1,475 total cases)--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (23 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (120 total deaths)--- 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,150 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,828 (7,590 total cases)--- 34.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (95 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (82 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #1,095 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,628 (4,260 total cases)--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (53 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (31 total deaths)--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,189 (1,210 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (13 new cases, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (58 total deaths)--- 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #946 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,175 (3,445 total cases)--- 36.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (15 new cases, -76% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (45 total deaths)--- 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #935 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,997 (2,372 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (15 new cases, -88% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (71 total deaths)--- 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #905 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,014 (3,293 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (22 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (16 total deaths)--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #785 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,989 (704 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (26 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (54 total deaths)--- 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #754 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,388 (2,410 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (25 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (132 total deaths)--- 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,533 (5,549 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (67 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (49 total deaths)--- 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #722 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,440 (1,772 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (20 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (78 total deaths)--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #652 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,431 (3,146 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (64 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (27 total deaths)--- 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,280 (1,464 total cases)--- 50.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (68 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (63 total deaths)--- 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #470 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,535 (2,670 total cases)--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (23 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (187 total deaths)--- 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #442 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,052 (6,709 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (128 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (50 total deaths)--- 102.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri--- #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,533 (1,727 total cases)--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (16 new cases, -84% change from previous week)