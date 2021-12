Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#36. Benton County

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Washington County

Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#34. Wheeler County

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clatsop County

Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clackamas County

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#31. Lane County

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Deschutes County

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Multnomah County

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lincoln County

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbia County

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Polk County

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yamhill County

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Linn County

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#23. Marion County

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hood River County

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#21. Jackson County

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Coos County

USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tillamook County

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Sherman County

Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#17. Curry County

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wasco County

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wallowa County

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lake County

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Baker County

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gilliam County

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Klamath County

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Morrow County

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crook County

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Umatilla County

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Douglas County

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#3. Josephine County

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Malheur County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Harney County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (38 total deaths)--- 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #3,095 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,537 (6,083 total cases)--- 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (45 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (395 total deaths)--- 45.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #3,049 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (13 new deaths, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,967 (41,910 total cases)--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (506 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (1 total deaths)--- 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #3,028 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,559 (114 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (35 total deaths)--- 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,979 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,494 (2,612 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (45 new cases, +61% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (377 total deaths)--- 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,963 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (11 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,825 (32,722 total cases)--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (437 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (354 total deaths)--- 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,944 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,861 (30,033 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (309 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (185 total deaths)--- 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (9 new deaths, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,867 (23,460 total cases)--- 28.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (421 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (836 total deaths)--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,901 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (6 new deaths, -84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,403 (60,179 total cases)--- 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (575 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (52 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,897 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,219 (3,607 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (51 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (55 total deaths)--- 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,198 (4,292 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (78 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (100 total deaths)--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,836 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,481 (8,162 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (103 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (142 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,746 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (4 new deaths, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,073 (9,717 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (112 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (179 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,708 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (11 new deaths, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,260 (14,610 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (194 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (506 total deaths)--- 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (11 new deaths, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,450 (39,824 total cases)--- 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (404 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (37 total deaths)--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,063 (2,119 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (24 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (357 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,538 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (10 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,228 (24,808 total cases)--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (253 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (106 total deaths)--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,523 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,684 (5,600 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (61 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (45 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,509 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,000 (2,163 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (29 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (3 total deaths)--- 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,488 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,674 (190 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (39 total deaths)--- 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,474 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.4 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,332 (1,910 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (22 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (46 total deaths)--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,456 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,802 (3,149 total cases)--- 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (11 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (13 total deaths)--- 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,461 (754 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (17 new cases, +325% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (54 total deaths)--- 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,618 (3,386 total cases)--- 36.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (39 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (16 total deaths)--- 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,200 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,242 (1,042 total cases)--- 43.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (5 new cases, -74% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (33 total deaths)--- 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,181 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,588 (2,191 total cases)--- 46.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (37 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (15 total deaths)--- 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,154 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,072 (1,085 total cases)--- 63.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (2 new cases, -82% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (4 total deaths)--- 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,144 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,676 (185 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (145 total deaths)--- 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,192 (9,002 total cases)--- 42.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (84 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (25 total deaths)--- 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #2,095 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,987 (1,971 total cases)--- 83.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (3 new cases, -91% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (56 total deaths)--- 87.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #1,942 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,617 (3,323 total cases)--- 47.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (45 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (180 total deaths)--- 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #1,921 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (3 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,369 (15,098 total cases)--- 109.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (41 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (287 total deaths)--- 112.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #1,650 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,005 (13,323 total cases)--- 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (165 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (66 total deaths)--- 119.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #1,550 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,005 (4,193 total cases)--- 83.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (30 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (242 total deaths)--- 127.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.1 (8 new deaths, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,583 (10,134 total cases)--- 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (103 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (86 total deaths)--- 130.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #1,404 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,365 (5,920 total cases)--- 109.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (18 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (32 total deaths)--- 254.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon--- #398 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,164 (1,195 total cases)--- 74.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (3 new cases, -67% change from previous week)