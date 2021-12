StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#33. Los Alamos County

#32. San Miguel County

#31. Santa Fe County

#30. Torrance County

#29. De Baca County

#28. Bernalillo County

#27. Otero County

#26. Sandoval County

#25. Grant County

#24. Lincoln County

#23. Valencia County

#22. Taos County

#21. Rio Arriba County

#20. Catron County

#19. Doña Ana County

#18. Curry County

#17. Mora County

#16. Hidalgo County

#15. Union County

#14. Quay County

#13. Chaves County

#12. Guadalupe County

#11. Eddy County

#10. Roosevelt County

#9. Socorro County

#8. Lea County

#7. Luna County

#6. Colfax County

#5. San Juan County

#4. Sierra County

#3. Cibola County

#2. Harding County

#1. McKinley County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (10 total deaths)--- 79.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #3,079 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,709 (912 total cases)--- 68.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (20 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (29 total deaths)--- 58.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,890 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,068 (3,019 total cases)--- 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (80 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (183 total deaths)--- 52.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,799 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,900 (14,885 total cases)--- 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (354 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (21 total deaths)--- 46.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,729 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,795 (1,669 total cases)--- 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (49 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (3 total deaths)--- 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,460 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,364 (321 total cases)--- 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 629 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (1,188 total deaths)--- 31.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,423 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (21 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,770 (86,722 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (2,233 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (125 total deaths)--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,215 (8,244 total cases)--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (194 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (289 total deaths)--- 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,723 (18,671 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (715 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (54 total deaths)--- 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,224 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,797 (3,725 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (167 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (40 total deaths)--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,190 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,423 (3,410 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (52 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (161 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,135 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.1 (7 new deaths, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,960 (10,706 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (297 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (70 total deaths)--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,713 (2,851 total cases)--- 41.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (65 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (87 total deaths)--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #2,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,617 (5,689 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (116 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (8 total deaths)--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,977 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,315 (258 total cases)--- 51.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (558 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,678 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (14 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,562 (36,138 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (1,192 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (126 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,671 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,146 (7,904 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (117 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (12 total deaths)--- 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,589 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,848 (400 total cases)--- 40.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (12 total deaths)--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,363 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,031 (631 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (2 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (12 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,274 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,495 (426 total cases)--- 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (17 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)--- 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,667 (1,293 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (69 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (217 total deaths)--- 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #966 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,360 (13,802 total cases)--- 43.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (216 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)--- 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #874 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,349 (660 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (216 total deaths)--- 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #736 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,956 (11,666 total cases)--- 33.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (125 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (71 total deaths)--- 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #642 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,254 (3,007 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (52 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (64 total deaths)--- 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,641 (2,103 total cases)--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (96 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (280 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #581 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,733 (14,024 total cases)--- 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (86 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (97 total deaths)--- 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #492 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,077 (4,523 total cases)--- 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (84 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (51 total deaths)--- 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #418 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,449 (1,606 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (23 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (597 total deaths)--- 89.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #246 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (6 new deaths, -68% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,392 (26,517 total cases)--- 43.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (563 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (59 total deaths)--- 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,093 (1,305 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (49 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (147 total deaths)--- 116.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #124 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,378 (4,102 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (86 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)--- 151.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #58 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 160.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,000 (50 total cases)--- 46.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 734 (524 total deaths)--- 187.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico--- #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,390 (16,693 total cases)--- 56.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (279 new cases, -31% change from previous week)