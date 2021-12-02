Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Louisiana

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the Parishes with highest COVID-19 death rates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Parishes are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your parish ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Jefferson Parish

#49. St. Tammany Parish

#48. West Baton Rouge Parish

#47. St. Martin Parish

#46. Calcasieu Parish

#45. LaSalle Parish

#44. Terrebonne Parish

#43. Bossier Parish

#42. Vermilion Parish

#41. Iberia Parish

#40. Lafourche Parish

#39. Beauregard Parish

#38. St. James Parish

#37. Vernon Parish

#36. Grant Parish

#35. Natchitoches Parish

#34. Rapides Parish

#33. Pointe Coupee Parish

#32. Tangipahoa Parish

#31. Ouachita Parish

#30. Webster Parish

#29. Caldwell Parish

#28. Iberville Parish

#27. Richland Parish

#26. Sabine Parish

#25. St. John the Baptist Parish

#24. Acadia Parish

#23. Jackson Parish

#22. Caddo Parish

#21. Concordia Parish

#20. De Soto Parish

#19. Winn Parish

#18. Jefferson Davis Parish

#17. Claiborne Parish

#16. Evangeline Parish

#15. St. Landry Parish

#14. Avoyelles Parish

#13. East Carroll Parish

#12. Allen Parish

#11. St. Mary Parish

#10. Morehouse Parish

#9. Washington Parish

#8. West Carroll Parish

#7. Madison Parish

#6. Union Parish

#5. Catahoula Parish

#4. Red River Parish

#3. Franklin Parish

#2. Bienville Parish

#1. East Feliciana Parish

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (1,180 total deaths)--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,259 (70,320 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (112 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (734 total deaths)--- 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,392 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,989 (44,242 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (128 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (78 total deaths)--- 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,277 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,777 (4,440 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (13 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (162 total deaths)--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,218 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,897 (8,494 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (15 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (625 total deaths)--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,188 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,176 (34,942 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (96 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (46 total deaths)--- 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,177 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,681 (2,782 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (7 new cases, -77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (355 total deaths)--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,085 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,852 (19,720 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (95 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (409 total deaths)--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,076 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (22,096 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (113 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (193 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,430 (10,373 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (40 new cases, +74% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (227 total deaths)--- 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,072 (12,620 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (24 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (321 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,022 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,633 (18,188 total cases)--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (79 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (124 total deaths)--- 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,455 (6,170 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (70 total deaths)--- 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #1,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,814 (3,547 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (164 total deaths)--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #898 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,660 (6,479 total cases)--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (18 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (79 total deaths)--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #844 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,406 (3,897 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (11 new cases, -72% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (137 total deaths)--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #810 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,587 (6,711 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new cases, -72% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (475 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,602 (21,524 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (66 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (84 total deaths)--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #621 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,353 (3,988 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (4 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (524 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #610 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,082 (23,019 total cases)--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (41 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (598 total deaths)--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #602 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,974 (32,149 total cases)--- 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (145 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (150 total deaths)--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #599 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,653 (6,768 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (42 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (39 total deaths)--- 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,190 (2,300 total cases)--- 40.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (10 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (128 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #583 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,089 (5,881 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (7 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (80 total deaths)--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #562 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,782 (4,383 total cases)--- 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (19 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (96 total deaths)--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #528 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,088 (4,559 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (173 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #514 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,877 (6,373 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (9 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (251 total deaths)--- 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #508 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,165 (10,650 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (44 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (64 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #501 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,880 (2,815 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (4 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (978 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #497 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, -86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,681 (40,068 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (108 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (79 total deaths)--- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #488 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,886 (3,252 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (3 new cases, -73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (113 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #479 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,569 (4,825 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (5 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (58 total deaths)--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #460 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,095 (2,655 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (5 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (131 total deaths)--- 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,305 (4,801 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (17 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (66 total deaths)--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #439 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,967 (2,032 total cases)--- 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (6 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (142 total deaths)--- 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #424 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,697 (5,910 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (350 total deaths)--- 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #421 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,521 (14,389 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (64 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (181 total deaths)--- 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #341 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,394 (7,384 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (7 new cases, -61% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (31 total deaths)--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #339 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,122 (1,655 total cases)--- 45.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (9 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (117 total deaths)--- 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #314 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,672 (4,785 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (19 new cases, +171% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (226 total deaths)--- 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,419 (8,596 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (21 new cases, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (116 total deaths)--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #285 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,292 (4,550 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (33 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (218 total deaths)--- 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #267 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,753 (8,201 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (58 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (52 total deaths)--- 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,520 (2,114 total cases)--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (29 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (53 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,701 (2,267 total cases)--- 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (2 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (107 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #235 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,799 (4,156 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (42 new cases, +27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (48 total deaths)--- 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,854 (1,790 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 580 (49 total deaths)--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #94 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,797 (1,418 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (3 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (140 total deaths)--- 119.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,862 (4,776 total cases)--- 44.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (18 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 748 (99 total deaths)--- 135.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #18 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,002 (2,516 total cases)--- 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 758 (145 total deaths)--- 138.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana--- #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,575 (4,511 total cases)--- 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)