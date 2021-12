rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Idaho

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#44. Clark County

#43. Teton County

#42. Camas County

#41. Madison County

#40. Latah County

#39. Valley County

#38. Blaine County

#37. Fremont County

#36. Custer County

#35. Boise County

#34. Butte County

#33. Jefferson County

#32. Ada County

#31. Cassia County

#30. Elmore County

#29. Franklin County

#28. Bonneville County

#27. Power County

#26. Oneida County

#25. Jerome County

#24. Bear Lake County

#23. Bannock County

#22. Idaho County

#21. Minidoka County

#20. Lemhi County

#19. Canyon County

#18. Nez Perce County

#17. Lincoln County

#16. Twin Falls County

#15. Kootenai County

#14. Bingham County

#13. Bonner County

#12. Gooding County

#11. Payette County

#10. Caribou County

#9. Clearwater County

#8. Benewah County

#7. Adams County

#6. Owyhee County

#5. Gem County

#4. Boundary County

#3. Washington County

#2. Shoshone County

#1. Lewis County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #3,130 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,533 (89 total cases)--- 38.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (6 total deaths)--- 77.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #3,082 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,149 (1,718 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (12 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1 total deaths)--- 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,765 (108 total cases)--- 43.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (40 total deaths)--- 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,915 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,723 (9,068 total cases)--- 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (62 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (40 total deaths)--- 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,914 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,768 (4,720 total cases)--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (21 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (13 total deaths)--- 47.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,852 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,773 (1,569 total cases)--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (20 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (27 total deaths)--- 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,830 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,792 (3,175 total cases)--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (29 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (18 total deaths)--- 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,722 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,360 (1,619 total cases)--- 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (15 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (6 total deaths)--- 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,316 (402 total cases)--- 45.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (11 total deaths)--- 36.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,446 (818 total cases)--- 39.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (6 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (4 total deaths)--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,595 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,825 (385 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (51 total deaths)--- 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,468 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,784 (4,416 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (41 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (833 total deaths)--- 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (11 new deaths, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,704 (85,261 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (640 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (43 total deaths)--- 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,517 (3,969 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (12 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (51 total deaths)--- 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,855 (4,362 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (36 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (26 total deaths)--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,331 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,561 (1,743 total cases)--- 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (21 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (232 total deaths)--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,254 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,061 (21,504 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (188 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (16 total deaths)--- 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,153 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,399 (1,106 total cases)--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (10 total deaths)--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,047 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,889 (584 total cases)--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (8 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (54 total deaths)--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #2,040 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,922 (4,375 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (33 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (14 total deaths)--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,947 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,886 (728 total cases)--- 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new cases, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (203 total deaths)--- 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,920 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (7 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,185 (14,212 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (91 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (39 total deaths)--- 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,896 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,746 (2,291 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (18 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (50 total deaths)--- 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,848 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,419 (3,244 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (12 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (20 total deaths)--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,810 (948 total cases)--- 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (18 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (573 total deaths)--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,743 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, -95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,857 (43,343 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (155 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (104 total deaths)--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,735 (6,358 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (38 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (14 total deaths)--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,633 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,753 (738 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (19 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (229 total deaths)--- 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,592 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,982 (16,491 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (114 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (446 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (9 new deaths, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,568 (30,767 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (259 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (127 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,511 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,366 (7,193 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (52 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (126 total deaths)--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,463 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (5 new deaths, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,060 (6,431 total cases)--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (129 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (43 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,482 (2,350 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (71 total deaths)--- 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,268 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,703 (4,240 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (8 new cases, -65% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (22 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,196 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,689 (1,051 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (27 total deaths)--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,185 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,164 (1,678 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (17 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (29 total deaths)--- 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,161 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,788 (1,468 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (75 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (14 total deaths)--- 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #1,049 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,739 (547 total cases)--- 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (41 total deaths)--- 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #893 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,370 (1,699 total cases)--- 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (68 total deaths)--- 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #700 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,940 (2,887 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (10 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (46 total deaths)--- 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #693 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.5 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,883 (1,700 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (22 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (47 total deaths)--- 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #304 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,766 (1,913 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, -89% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (63 total deaths)--- 123.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #224 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,379 (2,110 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (32 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (23 total deaths)--- 173.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho--- #78 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,626 (830 total cases)--- 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (10 new cases, -33% change from previous week)