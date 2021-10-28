CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eBPF - Superpowers for Cloud Native Operations

By Liz Rice
InfoQ.com
 8 days ago

Rice: My name is Liz Rice. I am Chief Open Source Officer at Isovalent, which is the company behind the Cilium networking project. I'm also the chair of the technical oversight committee at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. I want to talk to you about eBPF, which is a technology that...

www.infoq.com

wccftech.com

Xbox is Reportedly Backing Mainframe Industries’ Ambitious Cloud-Native MMO Project

Back in 2019, new Nordic studio Mainframe Industries announced their intention to create an ambitious new cloud-native MMO. Mainframe was founded by various Remedy Entertainment and CCP Games veterans, so the MMO announcement understandably generated a fair amount of excitement, but we haven’t heard much about the project in a while. Well, according to new reports from noted insiders Jez Corden and Jeff Grubb, it seems Mainframe’s project has the backing of Xbox Game Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Cloud-native MMO Xbox exclusive reportedly in the works at Mainframe studio

Nordic-based studio Mainframe are developing a brand new cloud-native MMORPG for Xbox, according to the reports from Jez Corden of Windows Central, which has been corroborated by Insider Jeff Grubb . The game is currently developed under the codename Pax Dei (The Peace of God) and apparently, it's a project...
VIDEO GAMES
thefastmode.com

Calix Intros Marketing Cloud to Help Broadband Operators

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix introduced Calix Marketing Cloud Professional Edition at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. This new edition of Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) is a significant leap...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Flux flexes its specs during ecosystem event as cloud giants adopt open-source GitOps operator

Flux, an open-source GitOps operator developed by Weaveworks Inc., makes managing deployments and Kubernetes even simpler. From its inception, Flux has seen a great deal of adoption in cloud infrastructure vendors, including Amazon, VMware and Microsoft, and recently the Department of Defense. On October 20, GitOps Days was held, with several different companies coming on stage to praise Flux and share their stories of success.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Illumio Introduces Illumio CloudSecure for Cloud-Native Application Visibility and Control to Accelerate the Path to Zero Trust

New Agentless Solution Delivers Zero Trust Segmentation of Cloud-Native Applications in Multi- and Hybrid Cloud Environments. Illumio Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, announced Illumio CloudSecure®, a new solution that gives organizations agentless visibility and enables teams to build and orchestrate dynamic cloud workload policies at scale using native controls in their public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Now, with Illumio’s market-leading Zero Trust segmentation solutions, security teams can prevent the devastating impact of cyberattacks and ransomware by securing their entire environment, including cloud-native applications such as platform as a service (PaaS), serverless, cloud managed containers, and managed database services, in addition to workloads running in public and hybrid clouds, data centers and endpoints.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Survey German Cloud-Native Market Picking Up Speed

ISG/EuroCloud Native study shows more than 70% of German IT decision-makers surveyed say their companies are adopting or interested in cloud-native solutions. More than 70 percent of German IT decision-makers surveyed by Information Services Grou a leading global technology research and advisory firm, say their companies have either adopted or plan to adopt cloud-native technologies, with a shortage of talent the main stumbling block to further adoption.
TECHNOLOGY
linux.com

How eBPF Streamlines the Service Mesh (TNS)

There are several service mesh products and projects today, promising simplified connectivity between application microservices, while at the same time offering additional capabilities like secured connections, observability, and traffic management. But as we’ve seen repeatedly over the last few years, the excitement about service mesh has been tempered by practical concerns about additional complexity and overhead. Let’s explore how eBPF allows us to streamline the service mesh, making the service mesh data plane more efficient and easier to deploy.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Microsoft Teams Will Be Native in Windows 11 Operating System

In a low key fashion, Microsoft announced in a blog post the availability of Windows 11 on October 5. On this date, a free upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 would begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PC that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 would become available for purchase.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Oracle's JDK 17 - Free Again for Commercial Use

The Oracle JDK is available free of charge for production use again - under the new "Oracle No-Fee Terms and Conditions" (NFTC) license. This move reverses a 2018 decision to charge for Oracle JDK production use and does not affect Oracle‘s OpenJDK distribution. The NFTC applies to the recently released version 17 of Oracle JDK and future versions.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Analyze Video Feeds at the Edge with AWS Panorama Appliance

Recently, AWS announced the general availability (GA) of AWS Panorama Appliance, a new device that customers can install in their facilities to run applications that analyze multiple video streams from existing on-premises cameras. During re:Invent last year, AWS announced the AWS Panorama Appliance and SDK in preview for customers to...
SOFTWARE
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE TCF Cloud Foundation Assists Telecom Operators in Transforming from CSP to DSP

PARTNER FEATURE: With the rapid development and breakthrough of information technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, human society is gradually entering the digital economy era from the industrial economy era, and the digital transformation of the entire industry has become the industry consensus. Telecom operators need to transform from communication service providers (CSP) to digital service providers (DSP) to achieve self-transcendence and provide innovative impetus for digital transformation of the entire industry.
INDUSTRY
InfoQ.com

Grails 5.0 Updates Underlying Frameworks and Consolidates Features

The Grails Foundation has released Grails 5.0 featuring deprecation of the "dot"-Based Navigation to configuration; default autowire by type in Data Services; the decoupling of Grails Gradle Plugin from the grails-core; and the removal of the Grails Gradle Publish plugin from the grails-plugin applications. This release also includes dependency upgrades of Apache Groovy 3, Micronaut Framework 3, Gradle 7, Spring Boot 2.5, Spring Framework 5.3 and Spock 2.0.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

Securing cloud-native applications

Cloud-native development has become the de facto way that companies make new apps due to its speed and cost savings. While it has opened up the world of Kubernetes, containers, and serverless to most organizations, they still need to grapple with certain complexities and security concerns that this style of development brings.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

GitHub Introduces Projects, Updates Codespaces, Copilot, Code Scanning, and More

At its Universe 2021 conference, GitHub promoted its new Issues experience to public beta, providing projects and dynamic tables, expanded Copilot support for Jetbrains and Java, added Ruby support for code scanning, and announced many more features. Projects allow developers to filter, sort, and group issues and pull requests. Projects...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

JetBrains Compose Multiplatform Reaches Beta

A few months after its announcement as an alpha version, JetBrains Compose Multiplatform has reached beta, which includes many improvements and stabilizes its APIs as a step towards the 1.0 release. Inspired by Google Jetpack Compose declarative UI framework, Compose Multiplatform aims to extend its approach to multiple platforms. It...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Amazon Introduces RDS Custom for Legacy and Custom Oracle Databases

Amazon recently announced RDS Custom, a managed database service for legacy and custom applications that need access to the underlying operating system and database environment. RDS Custom for Oracle is the first available service. Amazon RDS Custom automates setup, operation, and scaling of the databases while giving access to the...
SOFTWARE

Community Policy