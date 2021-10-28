eBPF - Superpowers for Cloud Native Operations

New Agentless Solution Delivers Zero Trust Segmentation of Cloud-Native Applications in Multi- and Hybrid Cloud Environments. Illumio Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, announced Illumio CloudSecure®, a new solution that gives organizations agentless visibility and enables teams to build and orchestrate dynamic cloud workload policies at scale using native controls in their public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Now, with Illumio’s market-leading Zero Trust segmentation solutions, security teams can prevent the devastating impact of cyberattacks and ransomware by securing their entire environment, including cloud-native applications such as platform as a service (PaaS), serverless, cloud managed containers, and managed database services, in addition to workloads running in public and hybrid clouds, data centers and endpoints.

