Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Connecticut

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#8. Tolland County

#7. Litchfield County

#6. New London County

#5. Windham County

#4. Fairfield County

#3. Middlesex County

#2. New Haven County

#1. Hartford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (201 total deaths)--- 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #2,744 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,968 (12,010 total cases)--- 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (209 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (335 total deaths)--- 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #2,334 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,240 (18,467 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (435 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (500 total deaths)--- 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #2,300 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,195 (29,689 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (639 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (224 total deaths)--- 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #2,282 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,529 (14,632 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (331 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (2,320 total deaths)--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #1,769 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.1 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,300 (116,031 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (1,196 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (401 total deaths)--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #1,762 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,673 (15,713 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (253 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (2,266 total deaths)--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #1,576 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,867 (109,979 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (1,472 new cases, +16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (2,615 total deaths)--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut--- #1,290 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,533 (102,839 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (1,248 new cases, +15% change from previous week)