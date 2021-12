Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Massachusetts

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#14. Dukes County

#13. Nantucket County

#12. Franklin County

#11. Hampshire County

#10. Suffolk County

#9. Middlesex County

#8. Barnstable County

#7. Berkshire County

#6. Norfolk County

#5. Worcester County

#4. Plymouth County

#3. Essex County

#2. Bristol County

#1. Hampden County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #3,142 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,078 (1,920 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (23 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 61 (7 total deaths)--- 78.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #3,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,370 (1,980 total cases)--- 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (1 new cases, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (124 total deaths)--- 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #2,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,680 (3,986 total cases)--- 57.2% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (182 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (324 total deaths)--- 28.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #2,210 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,813 (12,566 total cases)--- 41.2% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (247 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (1,940 total deaths)--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,046 (112,915 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (1,254 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (3,974 total deaths)--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,760 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (13 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,618 (171,126 total cases)--- 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (3,000 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (528 total deaths)--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (19,650 total cases)--- 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (550 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (331 total deaths)--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,494 (10,613 total cases)--- 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (442 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (1,883 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,567 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,723 (68,723 total cases)--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (1,097 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (2,468 total deaths)--- 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,257 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (12 new deaths, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,563 (104,350 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (2,283 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (1,573 total deaths)--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,224 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (8 new deaths, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,334 (64,285 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (1,628 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (2,589 total deaths)--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #1,033 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (23 new deaths, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,445 (121,868 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (2,288 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (1,928 total deaths)--- 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #926 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (15 new deaths, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,445 (87,300 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (1,840 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (1,699 total deaths)--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts--- #771 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (6 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,060 (70,234 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (1,290 new cases, +2% change from previous week)