Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nevada

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Nevada using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#17. Eureka County

#16. Lincoln County

#15. Storey County

#14. Douglas County

#13. White Pine County

#12. Washoe County

#11. Lyon County

#10. Elko County

#9. Esmeralda County

#8. Humboldt County

#7. Mineral County

#6. Clark County

#5. Lander County

#4. Carson City

#3. Churchill County

#2. Nye County

#1. Pershing County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #3,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,822 (179 total cases)--- 42.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (5 total deaths)--- 62.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #2,938 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,676 (657 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (5 total deaths)--- 53.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #2,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,409 (223 total cases)--- 64.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (68 total deaths)--- 46.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #2,702 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,177 (4,977 total cases)--- 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (48 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (14 total deaths)--- 43.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,476 (1,291 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (9 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (967 total deaths)--- 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #2,178 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (5 new deaths, -76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,225 (67,073 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (517 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (122 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #2,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,078 (6,946 total cases)--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (80 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (120 total deaths)--- 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,965 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,458 (8,686 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (22 new cases, -72% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2 total deaths)--- 11.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,949 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,102 (62 total cases)--- 53.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (39 total deaths)--- 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,915 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,109 (2,543 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (30 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (12 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,575 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,984 (630 total cases)--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (20 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (6,169 total deaths)--- 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,493 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (39 new deaths, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,150 (343,399 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (2,149 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (16 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,937 (771 total cases)--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (169 total deaths)--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,616 (9,291 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (70 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (81 total deaths)--- 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #1,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,785 (4,181 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (33 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (168 total deaths)--- 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #795 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,152 (4,723 total cases)--- 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (32 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (27 total deaths)--- 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada--- #544 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,413 (1,171 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (12 new cases, -43% change from previous week)