Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Arizona

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Arizona using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greenlee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (22 total deaths)

--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,917 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 42.1 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,319 (1,360 total cases)

--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (29 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pinal County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (1,163 total deaths)

--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,724 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (17 new deaths, +42% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,373 (80,399 total cases)

--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (1,421 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Coconino County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (383 total deaths)

--- 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,634 (25,300 total cases)

--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (330 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#12. Pima County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (2,883 total deaths)

--- 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (39 new deaths, +5% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,205 (159,242 total cases)

--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (3,384 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Maricopa County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (12,742 total deaths)

--- 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (139 new deaths, -3% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,813 (798,982 total cases)

--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (13,205 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#10. Cochise County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (388 total deaths)

--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.5 (12 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,307 (18,016 total cases)

--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (469 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#9. Yavapai County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (787 total deaths)

--- 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #971 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (20 new deaths, -26% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,786 (32,411 total cases)

--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (850 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Graham County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (132 total deaths)

--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #942 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.4 (6 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,858 (8,489 total cases)

--- 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (155 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Santa Cruz County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (196 total deaths)

--- 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #431 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,141 (9,830 total cases)

--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (140 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Yuma County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (927 total deaths)

--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #390 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,984 (42,724 total cases)

--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (216 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#5. La Paz County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (102 total deaths)

--- 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,060 (3,390 total cases)

--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (32 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#4. Mohave County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (1,046 total deaths)

--- 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #218 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (20 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,921 (35,903 total cases)

--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (483 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gila County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (277 total deaths)

--- 68.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #178 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,452 (11,048 total cases)

--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (243 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Navajo County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (675 total deaths)

--- 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.8 (12 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,041 (24,449 total cases)

--- 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (510 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Apache County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 708 (509 total deaths)

--- 132.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #28 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (7 new deaths, +40% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,236 (15,266 total cases)

--- 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (215 new cases, -16% change from previous week)