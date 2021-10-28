CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft ups gaming revenues

Advanced Television
 8 days ago

Drilling down into Microsoft’s record results (overall net income of $20.5 billion, up 48 per cent) and looking at its gaming division reveals the software company delivered a very solid July to September...

advanced-television.com

