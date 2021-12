Canva

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Illinois

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. White County

#49. Fulton County

#48. Cumberland County

#47. Macon County

#46. Jersey County

#45. Cass County

#44. Christian County

#43. Johnson County

#42. Macoupin County

#41. Tazewell County

#40. Logan County

#39. Rock Island County

#38. Coles County

#37. LaSalle County

#36. Clark County

#35. Williamson County

#34. Vermilion County

#33. Clinton County

#32. Hamilton County

#31. Carroll County

#30. Edgar County

#29. Livingston County

#28. Montgomery County

#27. Edwards County

#26. Bureau County

#25. Union County

#24. Monroe County

#23. Iroquois County

#22. Morgan County

#21. Saline County

#20. Greene County

#19. Franklin County

#18. Effingham County

#17. Randolph County

#16. Fayette County

#15. Whiteside County

#14. Knox County

#13. Pike County

#12. Perry County

#11. Jefferson County

#10. Massac County

#9. Richland County

#8. Mason County

#7. Wayne County

#6. Warren County

#5. Marion County

#4. Clay County

#3. Hardin County

#2. Ford County

#1. Stark County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (33 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,305 (2,884 total cases)--- 49.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (85 total deaths)--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,756 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,302 (5,598 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (75 new cases, -3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (27 total deaths)--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,730 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,144 (2,061 total cases)--- 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (41 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (261 total deaths)--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,727 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,932 (16,571 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (323 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (55 total deaths)--- 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,711 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,012 (3,704 total cases)--- 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (98 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (31 total deaths)--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,689 (2,756 total cases)--- 59.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (16 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (83 total deaths)--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,673 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,905 (5,784 total cases)--- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (118 new cases, +46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (32 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,731 (2,450 total cases)--- 38.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (36 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (116 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,659 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,788 (7,542 total cases)--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (94 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (349 total deaths)--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,577 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,858 (22,220 total cases)--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (470 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (76 total deaths)--- 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,572 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,310 (5,240 total cases)--- 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (81 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (377 total deaths)--- 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,569 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,533 (20,619 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (318 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (135 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,560 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,971 (8,591 total cases)--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (162 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (294 total deaths)--- 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,506 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,749 (16,028 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (219 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (43 total deaths)--- 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,995 (2,933 total cases)--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (47 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (185 total deaths)--- 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,065 (12,697 total cases)--- 33.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (191 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (211 total deaths)--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,294 (16,132 total cases)--- 49.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (356 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (105 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,412 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,738 (7,414 total cases)--- 38.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (65 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (23 total deaths)--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,391 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,348 (1,408 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (41 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,355 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,350 (2,625 total cases)--- 28.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (55 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (50 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,753 (2,875 total cases)--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (75 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (105 total deaths)--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,276 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,681 (6,303 total cases)--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (100 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (84 total deaths)--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,267 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,691 (5,311 total cases)--- 31.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (77 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (19 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,262 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,654 (1,129 total cases)--- 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (20 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (97 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,259 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,868 (4,851 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (64 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (50 total deaths)--- 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,594 (3,263 total cases)--- 37.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (41 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (105 total deaths)--- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,072 (5,567 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (75 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (83 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,205 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,984 (4,605 total cases)--- 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (95 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (103 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,204 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,871 (5,342 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (76 new cases, +90% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (72 total deaths)--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,284 (4,530 total cases)--- 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (42 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (40 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,184 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,678 (2,163 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (22 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (120 total deaths)--- 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,158 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,938 (7,670 total cases)--- 40.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (83 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (107 total deaths)--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,139 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,042 (7,156 total cases)--- 47.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (145 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (103 total deaths)--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,026 (5,729 total cases)--- 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (45 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (70 total deaths)--- 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #1,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,696 (4,629 total cases)--- 52.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (79 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (189 total deaths)--- 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #915 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,364 (9,029 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (186 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (177 total deaths)--- 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #826 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,845 (7,875 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (68 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (58 total deaths)--- 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #713 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,270 (2,843 total cases)--- 28.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (46 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (78 total deaths)--- 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #711 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,677 (4,534 total cases)--- 52.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (39 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (147 total deaths)--- 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #603 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,390 (6,930 total cases)--- 29.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (62 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (54 total deaths)--- 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #595 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,722 (2,303 total cases)--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (25 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (61 total deaths)--- 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #587 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,041 (3,109 total cases)--- 40.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 516 (80 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (53 total deaths)--- 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #570 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,940 (2,263 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (31 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (65 total deaths)--- 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #542 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,025 (3,247 total cases)--- 40.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (47 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (68 total deaths)--- 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #517 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,448 (2,602 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (28 new cases, +27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (151 total deaths)--- 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #503 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,078 (7,470 total cases)--- 41.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (94 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (54 total deaths)--- 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #489 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,602 (2,848 total cases)--- 51.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (80 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (16 total deaths)--- 80.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #452 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,378 (664 total cases)--- 22.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (10 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (59 total deaths)--- 96.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #324 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,400 (2,644 total cases)--- 43.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (35 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (29 total deaths)--- 134.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois--- #133 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,567 (885 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (18 new cases, +6% change from previous week)