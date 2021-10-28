CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maid

Maid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex's (Margaret Qualley) life is pretty bleak. She's a young mother in an emotionally—and on the verge of physically—abusive relationship. Her 2 1/2-year-old daughter Maddie (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) is adorable and well loved, but Alex feels deeply that she isn't giving her daughter the life she wants for her. When she...

E! News

Maid's Margaret Qualley Reveals the Truth About Those Disgusting Cleaning Scenes

Watch: Margaret Qualley Is Totally Okay With Cockroaches?!. Maid is not a series for those faint of heart. Not only does the Netflix drama depict one single mother's resilience as she attempts to rebuild her life after leaving an abusive relationship, it also features brutal cleaning scenes that would make any clean freak's skin crawl. One memorable scene featured Margaret Qualley's character Alex having to clean a squatters' den, which included overflowing toilets, crusty countertops and more unthinkable mess.
Cornell Daily Sun

“Maid”: A Necessary Watch

Maid, the new Netflix drama, is a thought-provokingly beautiful ode to domestic abuse survivors everywhere. The story starts with Alex, the lead protagonist and mother of two-year-old daughter Maddy, escaping her abusive boyfriend Sean in the middle of the night. Taking nothing with her except some change and a rusty car, we follow the story of a woman fighting a rigged social welfare system and the pressures of doing what’s best for her daughter in hopes of getting her life together. Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the show does a phenomenal job in dealing with perhaps one of the most uncomfortable, yet pertinent, issues that plague our society today–domestic violence.
thepostathens.com

TV Review: ‘Maid’ is a heartbreaking journey of self discovery

Maid follows the story of newly single mother, Alex (Margaret Qualley), fleeing from her abusive boyfriend as well as juggling financial issues. At the onset of the series, we are thrust into the story immediately; something that actually makes the series more interesting because no time is wasted for a build up.
artsatl.org

Streaming in November: “Maid,” “Chestnut Man,” “Velvet Underground,” “Dune,” more

Maid hasn’t outstripped Squid Game’s popularity, but Netflix ranks it among the current top three of its most-watched original series. The two shows’ genres — workaday American realism vs. gory Asian future-shock — couldn’t be much less alike. But they share some thematic concerns, particularly on characters who can’t catch an economic break in our financially perilous times.
cuchimes.com

“Maid” review: Beautiful and empowering

“Maid,” a limited Netflix series starring renowned actors Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Nick Robinson, does a great job at honoring National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. It was created to generate awareness for domestic abuse survivors and allow...
New University Newspaper

‘Maid’: An Unflinching Depiction of Courage and a Mother’s Unwavering Love

Wide awake in the middle of the night in northern Seattle, a woman lays in bed staring at a man who, hours prior, punched a wall beside her face during a heated argument. After having to remove shards of glass from their two-year-old daughter’s hair, she is left rattled and frightened. Waiting until he is fully asleep, she grabs their daughter and drives away from their mobile home. We don’t know where she is headed, and neither does she.
