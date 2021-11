HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale talked to Los Angeles Daily News about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album. She said: "I don't think I am the same person I was when I started writing the songs for this record. We wrote a lot [pre-pandemic] and threw a lot away; we recorded a lot and threw a lot away. New stuff just rose to the surface and the album began shaping itself into what it needed to be. It was truly life-saving to have that outlet and that direction during that time and we put everything we had into it so it's going to be a barn burner because of that."

