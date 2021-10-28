CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

LG reports highest ever quarterly revenue

Advanced Television
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG Electronics has announced Q3 2021 consolidated revenues of KRW 18.79 trillion (€13.9bn), an increase of 22 per cent from the same quarter last year and the highest quarterly revenue in the history of LG Electronics. Profitability also was strong in the quarter but was partially offset by a...

advanced-television.com

SKIFT

Airbnb Posts Best Quarter Ever, Shattering Records for Profits and Revenue

The travel recovery is on in many parts of the world, and Airbnb got a nice chunk of it. Its strategy is to capitalize on the long-term stays' trend, and to increase awareness about hosting opportunities. Driven by Covid vaccinations and the easing of travel restrictions in parts of the...
ECONOMY
Fightful

WWE Reports $255.8 Million Revenue For Third Quarter 2021, Full Financial Results

WWE has reported its third quarter financial results from 2021. The company brought in a revenue of $255.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 15% or $34.2 million. "During the third quarter, we returned to live event touring with record average attendance, driving our better-than-expected performance,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Even with only one large-scale international event due to COVID-related circumstances, we will exceed our previous financial guidance given the overall strength in each of our business lines. We think our performance highlights the strength of our brand globally and supports our belief that we are well-positioned to maximize the value of our content and drive long-term shareholder value.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
windowscentral.com

EA reports strongest second quarter ever, per Q2 2022 financial results

Electronic Arts shared its Q2 2022 financial results. This was the strongest second quarter in the history of Electronic Arts. The publisher also noted strong interest in its upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042. Electronic Arts (EA) shared its Q2 fiscal year 2022 results, confirming that this was the best second quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Advanced Television

Telefónica reports record net income

Telefónica, the Spanish telco, has reproted a record net income of €9.33 billion in the first nine months of the year, as a result of capital gains from the closing of the merger between O2 and Virgin Media in the UK and the sale of Telxius towers. Net income from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Beats on Earnings in Q1

EL - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded net sales growth in every region and product category during the quarter. It is also benefiting from impressive online business, as more consumers are shifting to online shopping amid the pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Advanced Television

Discovery hits 20m paid subs in Q3

Discovery, the multichannel broadcaster, has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30th. David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, commented: “We made great strides in the quarter operationally, financially and creatively. The team drove solid momentum in our direct-to-consumer business, which we grew to 20 million paid subscribers at quarter end on the strength of our global brands and fan-favourite content, including the Summer Olympic Games and Shark Week. Additionally, we delivered double-digit growth in both advertising and distribution revenues, as we doubled next generation revenues year over year.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Electronic Engineering Times

Despite 6% Volume Decline, Global Smartphone Market Registers Highest Ever Q3 Revenue

Article By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research. The global smartphone market grew by 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to reach 342 million units in Q3 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Technology Market Research’s Market Monitor service. However, the market declined by 6% year-on-year (YoY) due to the ongoing global component shortages and slow recovery of key markets such as China and parts of Europe.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung reports record third quarter revenue despite global chip shortage

According to Engadget, Samsung had a record third-quarter revenue as it reported the U.S. Dollar equivalent of $63.1 billion for the period. That works out to a 10% increase for the top line while operating profit for the quarter came to $13.5 billion (or 26% higher than the operating profit reported during the previous quarter). $22.6 billion in revenue during the quarter came from Sammy's semiconductor business.
MARKETS
ZDNet

LG posts highest revenue to date in Q3 from strong home electronics demand

LG Electronics said on Thursday it posted almost 19 trillion won in revenue and 540.7 billion won in operating profit during the third quarter this year. Revenue jumped 22% from a year prior while operating profit dipped 49.6% over the same time period. The South Korean electronics maker credited strong...
TECHNOLOGY
lpheralddispatch.com

Boyd Gaming reports strong third-quarter revenue, record adjusted EDITBAR

LAS VEGAS – Boyd Gaming Corporation, owners of Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City, has reported record third-quarter revenues, Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margins on a companywide basis for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. “Since reopening our properties last year, we have made fundamental changes to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101.9 KELO-FM

Logitech revenue rises in second quarter

(Reuters) – Computer peripherals maker Logitech International SA said on Tuesday its sales rose 4% to $1.31 billion in the three-month period ended September, up from $1.26 billion a year earlier. Non-GAAP operating income declined 40% to $211 million during the quarter, the company said in a statement https://refini.tv/3mbs30S. (Reporting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

