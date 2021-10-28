LG reports highest ever quarterly revenue

WWE has reported its third quarter financial results from 2021. The company brought in a revenue of $255.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 15% or $34.2 million. "During the third quarter, we returned to live event touring with record average attendance, driving our better-than-expected performance,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Even with only one large-scale international event due to COVID-related circumstances, we will exceed our previous financial guidance given the overall strength in each of our business lines. We think our performance highlights the strength of our brand globally and supports our belief that we are well-positioned to maximize the value of our content and drive long-term shareholder value.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO