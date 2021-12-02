Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Alabama
As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
#50. Sumter County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (41 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,201 (1,392 total cases)
--- 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
#49. Lauderdale County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (306 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #1,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,164 (14,989 total cases)
--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (82 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
#48. Blount County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (192 total deaths)
--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,533 (10,717 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (77 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
#47. Mobile County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (1,380 total deaths)
--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #978 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,960 (74,211 total cases)
--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (121 new cases, -61% change from previous week)
#46. Morgan County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (406 total deaths)
--- 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,766 (22,459 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (92 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
#45. Franklin County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (108 total deaths)
--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #913 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,222 (6,342 total cases)
--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (61 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
#44. Montgomery County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (781 total deaths)
--- 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #902 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,229 (34,492 total cases)
--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (25 new cases, -68% change from previous week)
#43. Macon County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (64 total deaths)
--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,549 (2,448 total cases)
--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
#42. Elmore County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (294 total deaths)
--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #789 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,584 (15,904 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new cases, -93% change from previous week)
#41. Cullman County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (303 total deaths)
--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #788 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,165 (16,054 total cases)
--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (63 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
#40. Clarke County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (86 total deaths)
--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #773 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,527 (4,849 total cases)
--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (10 new cases, -41% change from previous week)
#39. Wilcox County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (38 total deaths)
--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #763 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,102 (1,774 total cases)
--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (8 new cases, -69% change from previous week)
#38. Coffee County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (192 total deaths)
--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #747 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,991 (9,417 total cases)
--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (15 new cases, -55% change from previous week)
#37. Talladega County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (299 total deaths)
--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #702 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,750 (14,196 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (20 new cases, -78% change from previous week)
#36. Jackson County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (194 total deaths)
--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #691 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,684 (10,162 total cases)
--- 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week)
#35. DeKalb County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (269 total deaths)
--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #690 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,139 (12,972 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (88 new cases, +16% change from previous week)
#34. Colbert County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (208 total deaths)
--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #681 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,911 (9,342 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (45 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
#33. Chilton County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (170 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #650 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,796 (7,018 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (39 new cases, -34% change from previous week)
#32. Lamar County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (53 total deaths)
--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,211 (2,514 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (18 new cases, -59% change from previous week)
#31. Henry County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (66 total deaths)
--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #643 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,634 (3,206 total cases)
--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new cases, -91% change from previous week)
#30. Dale County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (191 total deaths)
--- 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #615 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,344 (9,020 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)
#29. Escambia County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (143 total deaths)
--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,991 (6,957 total cases)
--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (12 new cases, -59% change from previous week)
#28. Lawrence County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (129 total deaths)
--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #593 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,658 (4,826 total cases)
--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (36 new cases, -48% change from previous week)
#27. St. Clair County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (358 total deaths)
--- 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,862 (16,884 total cases)
--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (52 new cases, -2% change from previous week)
#26. Houston County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (425 total deaths)
--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #536 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,746 (17,731 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (38 new cases, -37% change from previous week)
#25. Cleburne County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (60 total deaths)
--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,062 (2,544 total cases)
--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (4 new cases, -71% change from previous week)
#24. Bibb County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (94 total deaths)
--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #446 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,380 (4,340 total cases)
--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, -85% change from previous week)
#23. Chambers County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (142 total deaths)
--- 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #417 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (5,784 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
#22. Marion County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (130 total deaths)
--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,197 (5,406 total cases)
--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (21 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
#21. Coosa County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (47 total deaths)
--- 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,350 (1,850 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (10 new cases, -44% change from previous week)
#20. Pickens County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (88 total deaths)
--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #369 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,713 (3,331 total cases)
--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (10 new cases, -17% change from previous week)
#19. Bullock County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (45 total deaths)
--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,107 (1,526 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)
#18. Perry County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (40 total deaths)
--- 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,892 (1,418 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)
#17. Calhoun County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (518 total deaths)
--- 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #319 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,881 (22,586 total cases)
--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (38 new cases, -40% change from previous week)
#16. Winston County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (110 total deaths)
--- 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #286 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,229 (4,780 total cases)
--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (6 new cases, -65% change from previous week)
#15. Marengo County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (93 total deaths)
--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #222 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,152 (3,424 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)
#14. Tallapoosa County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (201 total deaths)
--- 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #207 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,975 (7,256 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (54 new cases, +238% change from previous week)
#13. Etowah County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (517 total deaths)
--- 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #195 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,574 (20,018 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (16 new cases, -47% change from previous week)
#12. Conecuh County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (62 total deaths)
--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,977 (1,928 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, -64% change from previous week)
#11. Butler County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (100 total deaths)
--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,662 (3,435 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (9 new cases, -74% change from previous week)
#10. Geneva County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (136 total deaths)
--- 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,670 (4,642 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (9 new cases, -44% change from previous week)
#9. Clay County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (69 total deaths)
--- 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #160 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,950 (2,508 total cases)
--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)
#8. Fayette County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (85 total deaths)
--- 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #159 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,261 (3,303 total cases)
--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (23 new cases, -63% change from previous week)
#7. Covington County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (195 total deaths)
--- 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,713 (6,933 total cases)
--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (40 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
#6. Greene County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (45 total deaths)
--- 68.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,052 (1,302 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)
#5. Crenshaw County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (77 total deaths)
--- 69.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,908 (2,604 total cases)
--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (12 new cases, -60% change from previous week)
#4. Dallas County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 562 (209 total deaths)
--- 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #106 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,209 (5,285 total cases)
--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new cases, -71% change from previous week)
#3. Walker County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (380 total deaths)
--- 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #79 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,939 (12,030 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (74 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
#2. Hale County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 607 (89 total deaths)
--- 84.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,725 (3,183 total cases)
--- 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)
#1. Lowndes County- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (68 total deaths)
--- 112.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #37 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,312 (1,781 total cases)
--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
