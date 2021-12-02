ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Alabama

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpf6Q_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#50. Sumter County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (41 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,201 (1,392 total cases)
--- 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0cfGeX1H00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#49. Lauderdale County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (306 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #1,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,164 (14,989 total cases)
--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (82 new cases, +15% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MudI_0cfGeX1H00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Blount County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (192 total deaths)
--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,533 (10,717 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (77 new cases, -26% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0cfGeX1H00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#47. Mobile County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (1,380 total deaths)
--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #978 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,960 (74,211 total cases)
--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (121 new cases, -61% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0cfGeX1H00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Morgan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (406 total deaths)
--- 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,766 (22,459 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (92 new cases, -5% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0cfGeX1H00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Franklin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (108 total deaths)
--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #913 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,222 (6,342 total cases)
--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (61 new cases, +15% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0cfGeX1H00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#44. Montgomery County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (781 total deaths)
--- 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #902 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,229 (34,492 total cases)
--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (25 new cases, -68% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0cfGeX1H00
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#43. Macon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (64 total deaths)
--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,549 (2,448 total cases)
--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsZoS_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Elmore County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (294 total deaths)
--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #789 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,584 (15,904 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new cases, -93% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFxuN_0cfGeX1H00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cullman County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (303 total deaths)
--- 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #788 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,165 (16,054 total cases)
--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (63 new cases, -26% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FGPJ_0cfGeX1H00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clarke County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (86 total deaths)
--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #773 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,527 (4,849 total cases)
--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (10 new cases, -41% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7YKy_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#39. Wilcox County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (38 total deaths)
--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #763 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,102 (1,774 total cases)
--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (8 new cases, -69% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8zhq_0cfGeX1H00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Coffee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (192 total deaths)
--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #747 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,991 (9,417 total cases)
--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (15 new cases, -55% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Talladega County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (299 total deaths)
--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #702 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,750 (14,196 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (20 new cases, -78% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0cfGeX1H00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jackson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (194 total deaths)
--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #691 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,684 (10,162 total cases)
--- 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Myd_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#35. DeKalb County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (269 total deaths)
--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #690 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,139 (12,972 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (88 new cases, +16% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPkL_0cfGeX1H00
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Colbert County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (208 total deaths)
--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #681 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,911 (9,342 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (45 new cases, -22% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvJgE_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#33. Chilton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (170 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #650 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,796 (7,018 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (39 new cases, -34% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxi7_0cfGeX1H00
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lamar County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (53 total deaths)
--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,211 (2,514 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (18 new cases, -59% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAs55_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Henry County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (66 total deaths)
--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #643 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,634 (3,206 total cases)
--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new cases, -91% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0cfGeX1H00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dale County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (191 total deaths)
--- 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #615 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,344 (9,020 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crXQn_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#29. Escambia County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (143 total deaths)
--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,991 (6,957 total cases)
--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (12 new cases, -59% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#28. Lawrence County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (129 total deaths)
--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #593 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,658 (4,826 total cases)
--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (36 new cases, -48% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqGXx_0cfGeX1H00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. Clair County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (358 total deaths)
--- 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,862 (16,884 total cases)
--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (52 new cases, -2% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0cfGeX1H00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Houston County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (425 total deaths)
--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #536 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,746 (17,731 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (38 new cases, -37% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M628_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cleburne County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (60 total deaths)
--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,062 (2,544 total cases)
--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (4 new cases, -71% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfqkv_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#24. Bibb County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (94 total deaths)
--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #446 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,380 (4,340 total cases)
--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, -85% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5GGU_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chambers County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (142 total deaths)
--- 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #417 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (5,784 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0cfGeX1H00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marion County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (130 total deaths)
--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,197 (5,406 total cases)
--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (21 new cases, +5% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2GPc_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Coosa County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (47 total deaths)
--- 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,350 (1,850 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (10 new cases, -44% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWQBt_0cfGeX1H00
Public Domain

#20. Pickens County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (88 total deaths)
--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #369 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,713 (3,331 total cases)
--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (10 new cases, -17% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpaZc_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#19. Bullock County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (45 total deaths)
--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,107 (1,526 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#18. Perry County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (40 total deaths)
--- 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,892 (1,418 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Calhoun County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (518 total deaths)
--- 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #319 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,881 (22,586 total cases)
--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (38 new cases, -40% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0Ttq_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#16. Winston County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (110 total deaths)
--- 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #286 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,229 (4,780 total cases)
--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (6 new cases, -65% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkisV_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#15. Marengo County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (93 total deaths)
--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #222 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,152 (3,424 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tallapoosa County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (201 total deaths)
--- 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #207 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,975 (7,256 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (54 new cases, +238% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0cfGeX1H00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Etowah County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (517 total deaths)
--- 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #195 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,574 (20,018 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (16 new cases, -47% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31d_0cfGeX1H00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Conecuh County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (62 total deaths)
--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,977 (1,928 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, -64% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og8Ar_0cfGeX1H00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Butler County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (100 total deaths)
--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,662 (3,435 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (9 new cases, -74% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWjC1_0cfGeX1H00
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Geneva County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (136 total deaths)
--- 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,670 (4,642 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (9 new cases, -44% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0cfGeX1H00
JNix // Shutterstock

#9. Clay County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (69 total deaths)
--- 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #160 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,950 (2,508 total cases)
--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#8. Fayette County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (85 total deaths)
--- 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #159 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,261 (3,303 total cases)
--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (23 new cases, -63% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFT7i_0cfGeX1H00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Covington County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (195 total deaths)
--- 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,713 (6,933 total cases)
--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (40 new cases, 0% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Erg_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#6. Greene County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (45 total deaths)
--- 68.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,052 (1,302 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMXSc_0cfGeX1H00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crenshaw County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (77 total deaths)
--- 69.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,908 (2,604 total cases)
--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (12 new cases, -60% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw7t7_0cfGeX1H00
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dallas County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 562 (209 total deaths)
--- 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #106 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,209 (5,285 total cases)
--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new cases, -71% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0cfGeX1H00
Canva

#3. Walker County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (380 total deaths)
--- 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #79 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,939 (12,030 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (74 new cases, -30% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozEwP_0cfGeX1H00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hale County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 607 (89 total deaths)
--- 84.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,725 (3,183 total cases)
--- 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lowndes County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (68 total deaths)
--- 112.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama
--- #37 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,312 (1,781 total cases)
--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

