Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Arkansas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Crawford County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Howard County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Desha County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Scott County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Drew County

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#45. Sebastian County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Franklin County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Searcy County

Canva

#42. Columbia County

Canva

#41. Hot Spring County

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#40. Miller County

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#39. Jefferson County

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Arkansas County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pike County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Boone County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sevier County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Randolph County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Prairie County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Stone County

Canva

#31. Mississippi County

Canva

#30. Ouachita County

Canva

#29. Marion County

Canva

#28. Union County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Monroe County

Canva

#26. Crittenden County

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lawrence County

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Woodruff County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Yell County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bradley County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cleburne County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sharp County

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#19. Garland County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cross County

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Izard County

Canva

#16. Cleveland County

Canva

#15. Lafayette County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Independence County

Canva

#13. Phillips County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Poinsett County

Canva

#11. Lincoln County

Canva

#10. Baxter County

Canva

#9. Chicot County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nevada County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Newton County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clay County

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fulton County

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Polk County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Little River County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (179 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,383 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,443 (11,034 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (51 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (38 total deaths)--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,149 (2,528 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (15 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (33 total deaths)--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,327 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,085 (1,941 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (7 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (31 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,109 (1,759 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (55 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,170 (2,946 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (393 total deaths)--- 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,189 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,112 (23,152 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (135 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (55 total deaths)--- 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,845 (2,807 total cases)--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (19 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (25 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,597 (1,308 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (8 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (75 total deaths)--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,542 (3,411 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new cases, -82% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (109 total deaths)--- 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,996 (7,766 total cases)--- 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (25 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (144 total deaths)--- 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #991 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,380 (6,653 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (40 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (228 total deaths)--- 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #928 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,636 (12,453 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (24 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (60 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #918 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,245 (3,540 total cases)--- 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (15 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (37 total deaths)--- 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #906 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,346 (1,752 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (131 total deaths)--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #869 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,221 (6,446 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (64 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (60 total deaths)--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #847 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,961 (4,075 total cases)--- 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (20 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (64 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,223 (3,452 total cases)--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (34 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (29 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #807 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,976 (1,288 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (45 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #804 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,233 (1,905 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (27 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (149 total deaths)--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #748 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,261 (8,643 total cases)--- 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (58 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (86 total deaths)--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #744 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,776 (3,455 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (7 new cases, -63% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (62 total deaths)--- 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #726 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,676 (2,283 total cases)--- 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (28 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (144 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #715 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,392 (5,954 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (39 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (25 total deaths)--- 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #714 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,967 (1,204 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (180 total deaths)--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #697 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,753 (8,993 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (39 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (62 total deaths)--- 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #677 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,175 (3,474 total cases)--- 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (15 new cases, -77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (24 total deaths)--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #670 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,038 (1,140 total cases)--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (81 total deaths)--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,361 (4,772 total cases)--- 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (25 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (41 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #663 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,712 (2,014 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (15 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (95 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #661 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,875 (3,956 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (60 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (70 total deaths)--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #541 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,911 (3,124 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (54 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (399 total deaths)--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #537 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,273 (16,173 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (24 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (66 total deaths)--- 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #529 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,497 (3,037 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (55 total deaths)--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #518 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,840 (2,704 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (34 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (33 total deaths)--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,100 (1,440 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (28 total deaths)--- 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,028 (863 total cases)--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (161 total deaths)--- 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #422 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,131 (6,858 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (113 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (77 total deaths)--- 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,187 (3,234 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (102 total deaths)--- 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #392 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,630 (5,089 total cases)--- 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (42 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (57 total deaths)--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #383 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,248 (3,679 total cases)--- 61.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (11 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (188 total deaths)--- 56.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #347 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,614 (6,128 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (53 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (47 total deaths)--- 62.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #289 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,093 (2,033 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (40 total deaths)--- 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,111 (1,412 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (39 total deaths)--- 75.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,671 (1,215 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (11 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (74 total deaths)--- 77.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #188 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,263 (2,803 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (23 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (46 total deaths)--- 78.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #181 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,898 (1,159 total cases)--- 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (67 total deaths)--- 87.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #137 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,068 (1,880 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (40 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (112 total deaths)--- 95.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #108 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,072 (3,009 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 587 (52 total deaths)--- 104.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #90 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,670 (2,185 total cases)--- 41.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (25 new cases, +733% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 661 (81 total deaths)--- 130.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas--- #45 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,326 (2,124 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, -67% change from previous week)