Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Potter County

#49. Hansford County

#48. Angelina County

#47. Comanche County

#46. Montague County

#45. Mitchell County

#44. Kenedy County

#43. Lavaca County

#42. Castro County

#41. Hall County

#40. Culberson County

#39. Wood County

#38. Scurry County

#37. Camp County

#36. Menard County

#35. Starr County

#34. Cass County

#33. Val Verde County

#32. Wilbarger County

#31. Runnels County

#30. Sherman County

#29. Duval County

#28. Willacy County

#27. Coke County

#26. La Salle County

#25. Marion County

#24. Terry County

#23. Nolan County

#22. Donley County

#21. Haskell County

#20. Knox County

#19. Mills County

#18. Real County

#17. Hale County

#16. Dickens County

#15. Hockley County

#14. Dawson County

#13. Cottle County

#12. Crosby County

#11. Coleman County

#10. Brooks County

#9. Cochran County

#8. Baylor County

#7. Floyd County

#6. Maverick County

#5. Lamb County

#4. Sabine County

#3. Motley County

#2. Foard County

#1. McMullen County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (565 total deaths)--- 92.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #248 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,087 (24,759 total cases)--- 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (273 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (26 total deaths)--- 92.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #247 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,467 (1,159 total cases)--- 44.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (419 total deaths)--- 93.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #241 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,025 (13,896 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (44 new cases, +175% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (66 total deaths)--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #237 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,367 (2,368 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (35 new cases, +1,067% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (96 total deaths)--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #236 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,864 (3,144 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (42 total deaths)--- 96.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,691 (999 total cases)--- 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)--- 98.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #214 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,099 (61 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (100 total deaths)--- 98.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,007 (3,226 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (38 total deaths)--- 102.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #200 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,380 (1,384 total cases)--- 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (20 new cases, +122% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (15 total deaths)--- 102.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,433 (576 total cases)--- 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (10 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (11 total deaths)--- 102.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #194 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,701 (406 total cases)--- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (231 total deaths)--- 102.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #192 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,594 (6,646 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (45 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (85 total deaths)--- 103.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #187 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,032 (3,513 total cases)--- 41.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (32 new cases, -88% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (67 total deaths)--- 104.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,633 (2,047 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (11 total deaths)--- 105.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #177 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,043 (343 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (333 total deaths)--- 106.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,206 (11,767 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (40 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (155 total deaths)--- 106.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #169 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,070 (4,525 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (255 total deaths)--- 108.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #162 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,848 (10,711 total cases)--- 47.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (61 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (67 total deaths)--- 110.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #156 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.5 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,999 (2,426 total cases)--- 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (11 new cases, +1,000% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (54 total deaths)--- 110.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #154 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,904 (1,735 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (16 total deaths)--- 111.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #146 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 33.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,026 (303 total cases)--- 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (59 total deaths)--- 111.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,720 (1,977 total cases)--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (113 total deaths)--- 111.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,797 (4,869 total cases)--- 53.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (17 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (18 total deaths)--- 112.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #143 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,195 (684 total cases)--- 35.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (40 total deaths)--- 112.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #141 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,098 (1,361 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (53 total deaths)--- 115.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #135 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,066 (1,189 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (67 total deaths)--- 117.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #131 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,214 (2,247 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (40 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (80 total deaths)--- 117.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #129 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,201 (2,531 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (9 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (18 total deaths)--- 119.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,341 (634 total cases)--- 30.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (16 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (32 total deaths)--- 126.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #104 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,382 (644 total cases)--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (21 total deaths)--- 129.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #100 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,907 (363 total cases)--- 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 575 (28 total deaths)--- 130.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,566 (856 total cases)--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (20 total deaths)--- 131.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #95 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,657 (575 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 587 (196 total deaths)--- 134.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #88 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,304 (8,119 total cases)--- 63.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (19 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 588 (13 total deaths)--- 135.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,759 (260 total cases)--- 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 591 (136 total deaths)--- 136.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #86 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,313 (4,446 total cases)--- 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (40 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (80 total deaths)--- 151.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #64 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,348 (2,208 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (8 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 644 (9 total deaths)--- 157.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,167 (240 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (37 total deaths)--- 158.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #55 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,442 (1,058 total cases)--- 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 418 (24 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 661 (54 total deaths)--- 164.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #46 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,459 (1,182 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (9 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (47 total deaths)--- 165.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #44 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,931 (1,130 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (19 total deaths)--- 166.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #43 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,175 (490 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 684 (24 total deaths)--- 173.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #40 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,757 (588 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 700 (40 total deaths)--- 180.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,376 (1,221 total cases)--- 43.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (14 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 702 (412 total deaths)--- 180.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #33 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,019 (12,930 total cases)--- 48.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 706 (91 total deaths)--- 182.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #31 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,524 (3,033 total cases)--- 58.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (76 total deaths)--- 188.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,116 (961 total cases)--- 38.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 750 (9 total deaths)--- 200.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #17 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,250 (171 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 866 (10 total deaths)--- 246.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #4 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,844 (183 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,077 (8 total deaths)--- 330.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas--- #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,882 (118 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)