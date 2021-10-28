CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wool: Designed by Nature, Designed for Life

By SJ Guest Editorial
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRcyZ_0cfGd18j00

In order to change the end result, it’s best to start at the very beginning. There’s no doubt the fashion and textile industry is one of the world’s greatest polluters. Time and time again we see statistics being thrown around—carbon emissions, clothes going to landfill, water usage. The list seems endless. As manufacturers, brands and increasing number of consumers embark on the journey towards sustainable practices, it’s clear we need both a shift in thought processes and a change in actions.

What has become clear over the past few seasons is that fashion needs to shy away from the traditional take-make-dispose linear model and steer towards enabling a circular economy. Each week there seems to be a new tool available to help navigate this journey, but at the end of the day, the key to designing out waste starts with fiber choice.

“Globally, we are all guilty of over-producing and over-consuming,” says John Roberts, CEO of Australian Wool Innovation, the parent company of The Woolmark Company. “We’ve embraced a throwaway culture where frequent purchases are essentially a one-way ticket to the trash can. Yet through education and industry-wide collaboration, we can slow things down, turn to nature, and facilitate a move towards circular design principles.”

To change the textile industry’s method of production from this wasteful linear model towards a sustainable circular model, there is a global push—led by the European Union—to adopt a circular economy. Wool offers a material solution for brands, designers and manufacturers looking to shift into a circular business model and create circular products.

This comprehensive policy and legislative framework to achieve circularity in the textile industry is being developed through the EU’s European Green Deal and its Circular Economy Action Plan.

Addressing waste and pollution in the textile industry is a key goal of the EU’s plans. The strategy aims to help the EU shift to an economy in which fashion and textile products are designed to be more long-lasting, reusable and recyclable, and encourage sustainable production. Furthermore, through the EU’s Extended Producer Responsibility legislation, brands will soon be responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, including take-back, recycling and final disposal.

In essence, brands must start designing for circularity.

“Our brand partners are increasingly asking, ‘How can we design for positive change?’” Roberts says. “And while embracing truly circular design practices is no easy feat, we are confident in promoting Merino wool as the original circular fiber thanks to its intrinsic benefits.”

Wool: a circular fiber

So, what makes wool a circular fiber? Wool is designed by nature: from the earth to your wardrobe, and back again. Versatile and recyclable, wool allows design for long life. The inherently circular nature of wool includes: renewability at the start of life; high levels of reuse and recycling during life; and biodegradability at end-of-life, when the fiber’s nutrients are returned to the soil.

“This is more than just recycling; it is true circularity, with the potential to reduce environmental impacts such as carbon emissions and biodiversity loss. It’s these inherent properties of wool which perfectly align to the basic principles of the circular economy.”

In contrast, synthetic fibers are derived from non-renewable petrochemicals and fossil fuels, which, when extracted, de-sequester carbon stored in the earth millions of years ago. It’s the same synthetic fibers that clog landfills and contribute to microplastic pollution.

To help designers make the shift towards circularity, The Woolmark Company has launched a Circularity hub on woolmark.com, aimed at empowering the supply chain with up-to-date information, downloadable toolkits, guides and resources to implement the principles of circularity.

“We’re not saying this is the answer, but it is a step in the right direction,” Roberts said. “Our aim is to educate and connect. This hub is not a one-stop-shop, and, like the humble circle, it is ever-changing and constantly evolving. There is no start nor end.”

To find out more about using wool for circular design, visit the Circularity hub or contact your local Woolmark team .

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

How Activewear & Denim Can Embrace Sustainability

Remember those videos from last month after Hurricane Ida tore through the south then brought its wrath to the Northeast, bringing such powerful flooding it looked like waterfalls were rushing into the New York City subway system? Reports say the apparel industry — synthetic fiber in particular — is playing a part in the forcefulness of recent weather events. That’s why many sectors are taking active steps to curb fashion’s effect on this global problem. Some companies, like those in the denim and activewear markets, are already taking those steps, and it’s not a moment too soon. After Ida’s storms flooded...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Technology Drives Updates in Denim Finishing at Kingpins24

It’s a common misconception that sustainably made garments can’t compete with the look and feel of their conventionally produced counterparts. But advancements in denim finishing and washing have led to products that occupy the top spot in terms of both quality and sustainability. Companies throughout the denim supply chain presented some of their latest innovations at Kingpins24 last week, showcasing technological prowess that promotes significant water savings, a reduction in harmful chemical usage and an overall lesser environmental impact than the industry is used to. Leading the charge is a new collaboration between Italian supply chain titans Tonello and Candiani. The chemical...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Solving Online Footwear Returns with AI Recommendations

Online retailers have a recurring returns problem, especially in the footwear category where they can be as high as 30 to 40 percent.  As e-commerce continues to grow at an exponential rate, this challenge will unfortunately only become more prevalent. But, one company is combining 3D foot scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to eliminate the issue entirely and give consumers the right shoe fit every time. Aetrex recently unveiled FitGenius, an AI platform that is now integrated into their foot scanning technology. The program works by matching shoppers’ unique foot profiles, which are gathered from a foot scan...
APPAREL
The Guardian

Marketing Designer

The Courtauld is the UK’s leading institution for teaching and research into the History of Art and the conservation of paintings, and is also home to one of the finest small art museums in the world. The Courtauld is currently undergoing a capital transformation project that will make The Courtauld’s world-class artworks, research and teaching accessible to more people – in the UK and internationally.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
Sourcing Journal

Ahead of COP26 Summit, Fashion Faces Climate Reckoning

As a critical UN climate summit kicks off Sunday, experts question fashion’s “persistent inaction” on reducing its own footprint. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Calik Debuts Easier Sampling Solution, More Sustainable Fibers for 2023

Calik Denim presented its latest innovations for its Spring/Summer 2023 “BlueVasion” line that meet the growing industry demands for easier sampling, environmentally friendlier fibers and more retro aesthetics. The Turkish denim mill introduced E-Last, which aims to streamline the sampling process by providing better fabric consistency throughout its products. The concept virtually eliminates weft shrinkage, which is problematic as shrinkage rates can vary by product. With dimensional stability, garment makers can more easily and consistently lay a template, cut-sew and wash, resulting in a more streamlined sampling process. This is especially beneficial for super-stretch fabrics that are normally most prone to...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Caleres Comfort Brand Vionic Unveils Ocean Research Initiative

The initiative with Proteus, an underwater research station and habitat, aims to help protect the world’s oceans through marine study. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Design#Merino Wool#Economy#The Woolmark Company#The European Union#Eu#European Green Deal
Sourcing Journal

This Textile Innovator Nabbed $15 Million to Scale Fiber Regeneration

Evrnu wants to make regenerative fiber technologies apparel’s new normal, and believes it can recycle virtually all textiles by 2030. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

USTR Event Stresses Importance of US-Central America Supply Chain for Textiles and Apparel

White said concerns about “geographically extended supply chains” and forced labor show the need for growing Western Hemisphere production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Architecture with green roofs designed to meet the needs of humans and nature alike!

Green roofs have been gaining a lot of popularity these days! They are slowly and steadily cementing their place as a beneficial addition to sustainable living setups in the world of architecture. They’re an eco-friendly alternative to conventional roofs as they provide natural insulation against heat and maintain a cool temperature. They also serve as efficient rainwater buffers and reduce energy usage! Not to mention they add an organic and natural touch to homes and help them effortlessly integrate with their surroundings. We’re major fans of green roofs, and we’ve curation a collection of architectural designs that truly showcase their beauty and utility. From a passive house with a living green roof to a rammed earth tiny home concept with a pitched green roof – these structures will have you ditching traditional roofs, and opting for greener ones!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Could Digitally Printed Denim Be the Next Sustainable Innovation?

The quest for a denim fabric with the lowest environmental impact continues. This time, researchers from North Carolina State University are experimenting with digitally printed cotton that mimics the look of denim. Researchers recently published their findings in the Journal of Imaging, Science and Technology explaining their process for saving time, energy and money in denim dyeing. Using a high-resolution scanner to copy an image of the jean samples, they then transferred the image to a computer file with color and transparency information. From there, they chose a pre-treated fabric with the same weight and texture as the traditional jean samples and printed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

What is Fashion’s Role in Earth’s Biodiversity?

Textile Exchange has identified areas where the industry is making progress to reduce impacts on biodiversity and where more can be done. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
archiproducts.com

Natural Light and Design at VELUX Daylight Symposium

29/10/2021 - What role does daylight play in building design? Can it improve user experience and quality of life? These are some of the many questions that will be explored at Build for Life Conference 2021, the digital event promoted by VELUX to actively address 21st-century climate challenges through the design of healthy and sustainable buildings.
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick comes with unique design, ANC and long battery life

At the Huawei event today, the company announced the Nova 9 smartphone that will launch globally. Along with the new smartphone, Huawei also announced a new unique product, called the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick. It’s a pair of wireless earbuds that come in a lipstick-shaped design. Huawei promises “Air-Like Comfort” and...
ELECTRONICS
ArchDaily

Haworth and Healthy Workspace Design

Office furniture specialist Haworth embraces awareness, analysis and imagination in its quest to create workspaces that have a positive impact on our lives. What kind of impact do our surroundings have on our behaviour, and additionally, how do we react in return? These questions lie at the heart of Environmental Psychology, a research field that studies the transactions between individuals and their socio-physical environments and attempts to identify how we can anticipate a future with healthier and more sustainable environments.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Bold Flowing Couch Designs

The PLYNE sofa design was inspired by the soft yet powerful force of water. Victoria Yakusha, the founder of FAINA, created the piece of furniture to bring a sense of calmness into any space by balancing the softness of smooth edges and the power of bulky design. The PLYNE sofa boasts a unique harmony between nature and home decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inhabitat.com

Bamboo Pavilion brings people together with natural design

Lin Architecture has created a structure that puts humanity, social life and interaction at the core. Bamboo Pavilion is a beautiful outdoor structure that invites people to socialize. Located on the beautiful island of Chongming, the pavilion started as a social experiment. Through this project, the designers sought to prove that a beautiful structure can promote socialization.
DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
246
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy