Metronomy today announce details of their seventh studio album Small World, out on 18th February 2022 via Because Music. The Joseph Mount fronted collective also share Small World’s lead single ‘It’s good to be back’, a spiky synth-laden return with a video, by directing duo Dreamjob, that finds all of Metronomy’s band members in an uncanny Truman show-esque universe, each of them trying to hold onto a chaotic kind of joy while existing in a Groundhog Day scenario of dying and then living the same thing over and over.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO