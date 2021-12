Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in West Virginia

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Braxton County

#49. Gilmer County

#48. Roane County

#47. Randolph County

#46. Monroe County

#45. Pendleton County

#44. Hampshire County

#43. Marion County

#42. Wayne County

#41. Pocahontas County

#40. Ritchie County

#39. Mason County

#38. Hardy County

#37. Putnam County

#36. Lincoln County

#35. Summers County

#34. Clay County

#33. Taylor County

#32. Raleigh County

#31. Nicholas County

#30. Morgan County

#29. Harrison County

#28. Wirt County

#27. Ohio County

#26. Tyler County

#25. Boone County

#24. Upshur County

#23. Kanawha County

#22. McDowell County

#21. Preston County

#20. Greenbrier County

#19. Webster County

#18. Cabell County

#17. Mercer County

#16. Barbour County

#15. Wood County

#14. Grant County

#13. Fayette County

#12. Jackson County

#11. Wyoming County

#10. Brooke County

#9. Lewis County

#8. Mingo County

#7. Marshall County

#6. Pleasants County

#5. Wetzel County

#4. Hancock County

#3. Tucker County

#2. Mineral County

#1. Logan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (24 total deaths)--- 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,459 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,103 (2,387 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (52 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (14 total deaths)--- 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,397 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,637 (1,458 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (16 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (25 total deaths)--- 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,363 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,997 (1,779 total cases)--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (38 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (56 total deaths)--- 27.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,257 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,090 (5,478 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (43 new cases, -66% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (27 total deaths)--- 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,199 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,874 (2,240 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (28 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (15 total deaths)--- 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,520 (1,221 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (18 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (50 total deaths)--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,080 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,711 (3,641 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (60 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (124 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #2,035 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,965 (8,952 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (110 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (90 total deaths)--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,952 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,169 (5,977 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (58 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (19 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,933 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,242 (1,257 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (26 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (22 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,171 (1,545 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (18 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (61 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,784 (3,920 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (59 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (32 total deaths)--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,548 (2,693 total cases)--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (51 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (136 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,182 (9,699 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (162 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (51 total deaths)--- 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,753 (3,215 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (38 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (32 total deaths)--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,696 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,177 (1,531 total cases)--- 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (20 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (22 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,652 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,291 (1,386 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (23 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (44 total deaths)--- 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,598 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,496 (2,587 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (46 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (194 total deaths)--- 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,593 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,856 (12,366 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (198 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (65 total deaths)--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,586 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 28.6 (7 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,395 (4,261 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (123 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (48 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,552 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,129 (2,348 total cases)--- 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (74 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (182 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,509 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (4 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,171 (12,221 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (232 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (16 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,468 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,839 (922 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (26 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (114 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,464 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,001 (6,626 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (120 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (24 total deaths)--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,832 (1,446 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (26 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (61 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,375 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,446 (3,958 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (42 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (69 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,368 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,353 (4,437 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (81 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (534 total deaths)--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,241 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (11 new deaths, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,885 (26,514 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (263 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (53 total deaths)--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,919 (3,158 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (43 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (101 total deaths)--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,226 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,444 (5,832 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (113 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (106 total deaths)--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,203 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,089 (5,230 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (61 new cases, -3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (25 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,045 (1,383 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (42 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (283 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,181 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,381 (15,981 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (225 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (184 total deaths)--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,149 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,379 (9,624 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (190 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (52 total deaths)--- 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,134 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,016 (2,962 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (38 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (264 total deaths)--- 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,832 (14,058 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (237 new cases, -3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,937 (2,422 total cases)--- 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (46 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (136 total deaths)--- 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,967 (6,771 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (113 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (92 total deaths)--- 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,079 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,855 (4,245 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (37 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (67 total deaths)--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #1,029 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,040 (3,883 total cases)--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (26 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (78 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #827 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.7 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,233 (3,342 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (62 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (57 total deaths)--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,664 (3,287 total cases)--- 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (38 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (84 total deaths)--- 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,030 (4,926 total cases)--- 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (63 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (119 total deaths)--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #606 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,634 (5,689 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (86 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (30 total deaths)--- 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #532 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,732 (1,472 total cases)--- 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (23 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (61 total deaths)--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #510 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.9 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,380 (2,769 total cases)--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (36 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (118 total deaths)--- 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #483 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,876 (4,574 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (60 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (31 total deaths)--- 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,014 (1,232 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (6 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (122 total deaths)--- 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #327 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,360 (4,933 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (68 new cases, +66% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (146 total deaths)--- 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia--- #320 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.6 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,839 (5,712 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (97 new cases, +17% change from previous week)