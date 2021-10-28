CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organizations and Employees Should Consider Mediation to Resolve Conflicts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConflict is a part of life. I know we don’t always like talking about it, but that doesn’t change the fact that we have to be able to regularly deal with conflict. And the way we manage conflict in our personal lives might be different from the way we handle it...

Methow Valley News

Project Connect aims to help resolve conflicts for valley residents

Like it or not, we all have conflict in our lives. Whether with our families, our neighbors, our co-workers, our children — at some point we find it hard to get along. Common reactions to conflict are avoidance, anger, or even litigation. But two mediators in the Methow Valley are offering what they see as a more productive way to deal with conflict.
