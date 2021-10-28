CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer gets U.S. contract for 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares to vaccinate children. The move comes after a panel of outside...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

