Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker beat expectations for the quarter and saw sales rise for two of its top-selling products. The company had earnings of $1.5 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00 per share, against a FactSet consensus of $1.92. Bristol reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up from $10.5 billion in the same three months of...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO