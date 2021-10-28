CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China and Serbia praise 'steel friendship' amid growing ties

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
 8 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials praised their “steel friendship” with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West...

USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
TIME

The U.S. Risks Catastrophe if It Doesn't Clarify Its Taiwan Strategy

At a recent CNN town hall, President Biden strongly and directly promised to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, saying bluntly “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” when asked about the situation. But the U.S. very specifically does not have such a commitment. In fact, for decades our policy has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” i.e. choosing not to be definitive as to how the U.S. would respond to an invasion from the mainland of what Beijing regards as its renegade province. Recently, the presence of U.S. troops on the islands became public, provoking angry protests from China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan is not alone, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid growing China threat

Taipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said she believes if they came under attack from China, the US and other regional democracies would come to their aid. Tsai made these remarks in a CNN interview, a day after the US endorsed Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the...
POLITICS
AFP

India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

On the winding road up to India's Himalayan frontier is a postcard view of gushing streams and tranquil lakes -- punctuated occasionally by the sight of artillery barrels and military bunkers. Nearby military outposts can be cut off from the outside world for entire weeks in the winter.
INDIA
dallassun.com

China rejects EU report on ties with Taiwan

Bejing [China], October 21 (ANI): China on Thursday strongly condemned and rejected the report on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan adopted by the European Parliament. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the European Parliament to immediately stop...
CHINA
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS

