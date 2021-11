LINDSAY – The Friday Night Market in Lindsay will not be extended through the winter after the city council decided to forego any vote on the matter. Jimora Enterprises, who operates the market, sent their representative Susana Mora to argue that extending the season would help their vendors recoup lost revenue during the pandemic. Unfortunately, businesses in downtown would not abide a November to February extension or change in hours.

