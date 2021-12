BigDaveMT // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Montana

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Montana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Treasure County

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#49. Missoula County

Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ravalli County

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lewis and Clark County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Granite County

Canva

#45. McCone County

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Park County

TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Prairie County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Flathead County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Petroleum County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Carbon County

Jasperdo // Flickr

#39. Sweet Grass County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Madison County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Richland County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Beaverhead County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Garfield County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sanders County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Sheridan County

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lake County

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Broadwater County

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#30. Yellowstone County

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#29. Stillwater County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#28. Fallon County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Teton County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Deer Lodge County

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Powell County

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#24. Silver Bow County

Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mineral County

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cascade County

USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lincoln County

dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Custer County

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Valley County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#18. Carter County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Toole County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Blaine County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hill County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fergus County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Glacier County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Musselshell County

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Meagher County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Daniels County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roosevelt County

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dawson County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Powder River County

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Golden Valley County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wheatland County

Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Big Horn County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rosebud County

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Phillips County

BigDaveMT // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wibaux County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (1 total deaths)--- 41.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,665 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,661 (109 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,149 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (180 total deaths)--- 38.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,617 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (17,395 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (153 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (72 total deaths)--- 33.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,309 (5,392 total cases)--- 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (26 new cases, -76% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (123 total deaths)--- 28.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,409 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,534 (12,174 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (146 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (6 total deaths)--- 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,075 (408 total cases)--- 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (3 total deaths)--- 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,388 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,149 (302 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (30 total deaths)--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,030 (2,662 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (23 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (2 total deaths)--- 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,343 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,527 (178 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (205 total deaths)--- 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,243 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,028 (20,790 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (227 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (1 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,184 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,723 (23 total cases)--- 73.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (22 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,183 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,443 (1,549 total cases)--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (40 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (8 total deaths)--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,109 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,654 (585 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (19 total deaths)--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 58.1 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,942 (1,371 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (24 total deaths)--- 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #2,032 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,847 (1,928 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (8 new cases, -88% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (22 total deaths)--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,905 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,608 (1,570 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (16 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (3 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,719 (160 total cases)--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (29 total deaths)--- 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,557 (1,521 total cases)--- 29.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (22 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (8 total deaths)--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,410 (543 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (82 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,541 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 29.5 (9 new deaths, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,175 (4,622 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (70 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (17 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,490 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,344 (957 total cases)--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (34 new cases, +55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (443 total deaths)--- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,460 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (10 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,308 (31,143 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (322 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (27 total deaths)--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,415 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,508 (1,206 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (8 total deaths)--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,407 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 70.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,342 (522 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (18 total deaths)--- 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,299 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,771 (908 total cases)--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (27 total deaths)--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,282 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,118 (1,656 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (21 total deaths)--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,212 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,871 (1,438 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (7 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (107 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,202 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,717 (6,186 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (46 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (14 total deaths)--- 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,943 (745 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (264 total deaths)--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,450 (16,639 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (108 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (68 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #945 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.0 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,743 (3,545 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (46 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (39 total deaths)--- 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,812 (2,373 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (21 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (29 total deaths)--- 58.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #597 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,388 (1,360 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (9 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (5 total deaths)--- 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,534 (207 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (19 total deaths)--- 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,073 (998 total cases)--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (27 total deaths)--- 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #519 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,060 (1,407 total cases)--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (18 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (71 total deaths)--- 74.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #405 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 36.4 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,541 (3,386 total cases)--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (10 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (48 total deaths)--- 75.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #393 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,670 (1,842 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (10 new cases, -63% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (62 total deaths)--- 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #342 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.5 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,807 (2,449 total cases)--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (47 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (22 total deaths)--- 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 43.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,605 (723 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (19 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (9 total deaths)--- 95.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #245 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,608 (272 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (9 total deaths)--- 115.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #140 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,929 (303 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (1 new cases, -90% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 554 (61 total deaths)--- 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #119 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,792 (2,288 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (27 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (49 total deaths)--- 130.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (1,784 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (26 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (10 total deaths)--- 140.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #83 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,885 (284 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (5 total deaths)--- 146.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #73 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 121.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,373 (118 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (13 total deaths)--- 147.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #70 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,653 (269 total cases)--- 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 623 (83 total deaths)--- 152.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,648 (3,416 total cases)--- 44.0% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (18 new cases, -89% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (58 total deaths)--- 162.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #53 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,447 (1,738 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (27 new cases, +93% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 708 (28 total deaths)--- 186.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #29 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,877 (865 total cases)--- 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 826 (8 total deaths)--- 234.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana--- #8 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,060 (175 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)