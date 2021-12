Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

Boroughs with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Alaska

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the boroughs with highest COVID-19 death rates in Alaska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Boroughs are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your borough ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#29. Bristol Bay Borough

#28. Skagway Municipality

#27. Yakutat City and Borough

#26. Nome Census Area

#25. Aleutians West Census Area

#24. Wrangell City and Borough

#23. Haines Borough

#22. Juneau City and Borough

#21. Denali Borough

#20. Sitka City and Borough

#19. Lake and Peninsula Borough

#18. Kodiak Island Borough

#17. North Slope Borough

#16. Aleutians East Borough

#15. Petersburg Borough

#14. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

#13. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

#12. Kusilvak Census Area

#11. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

#10. Fairbanks North Star Borough

#9. Kenai Peninsula Borough

#8. Northwest Arctic Borough

#7. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

#6. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

#5. Anchorage Municipality

#4. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

#3. Bethel Census Area

#2. Dillingham Census Area

#1. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: ( total cases)--- 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,523 (89 total cases)--- 62.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,119 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: ( total cases)--- 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 20 (2 total deaths)--- 82.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,901 (2,191 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 810 (81 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (2 total deaths)--- 69.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,106 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,791 (946 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 40 (1 total deaths)--- 65.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,101 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 40.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,913 (223 total cases)--- 55.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (10 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 40 (1 total deaths)--- 65.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,486 (240 total cases)--- 52.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (14 total deaths)--- 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,092 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,048 (4,172 total cases)--- 34.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (60 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (1 total deaths)--- 58.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,972 (293 total cases)--- 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (5 total deaths)--- 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,069 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,530 (1,234 total cases)--- 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (1 total deaths)--- 45.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 62.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,171 (544 total cases)--- 71.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (4 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (9 total deaths)--- 40.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,703 (2,691 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (9 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (8 total deaths)--- 30.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #3,009 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,404 (2,891 total cases)--- 47.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (38 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (3 total deaths)--- 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,967 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,515 (451 total cases)--- 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (3 total deaths)--- 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,799 (516 total cases)--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,133 (37 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (13 total deaths)--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,942 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,905 (2,072 total cases)--- 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 669 (93 new cases, +1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (6 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,930 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,592 (595 total cases)--- 51.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (3 new cases, -86% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (9 total deaths)--- 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,878 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,870 (2,234 total cases)--- 35.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (42 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (10 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,876 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (1,906 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (32 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (107 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,689 (17,132 total cases)--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (214 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (68 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,838 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,241 (11,883 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (99 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (10 total deaths)--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,762 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,589 (2,255 total cases)--- 48.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (70 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (7 total deaths)--- 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,315 (801 total cases)--- 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (8 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (148 total deaths)--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,397 (24,260 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (352 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (399 total deaths)--- 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,700 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (10 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,276 (61,276 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (657 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (3 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,696 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,175 (283 total cases)--- 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (3 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (27 total deaths)--- 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,642 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,773 (6,761 total cases)--- 85.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (127 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (8 total deaths)--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,536 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,304 (949 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (12 total deaths)--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska--- #2,437 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,078 (1,384 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (19 new cases, +111% change from previous week)