USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#50. Billings County

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Richland County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Divide County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Cavalier County

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#46. Grand Forks County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Burke County

Guy William // Shutterstock

#44. Cass County

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. McKenzie County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Williams County

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Oliver County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Dunn County

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pembina County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mercer County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Adams County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Golden Valley County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sargent County

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#34. Stark County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rolette County

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wells County

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Traill County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Eddy County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bowman County

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#28. Burleigh County

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mountrail County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hettinger County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Walsh County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Sheridan County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Benson County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Ramsey County

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#21. Ward County

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#20. Bottineau County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Grant County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McIntosh County

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Barnes County

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#16. Morton County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ransom County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. LaMoure County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sioux County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Stutsman County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. McLean County

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McHenry County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Emmons County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Towner County

northlight // Shutterstock

#7. Kidder County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Nelson County

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Foster County

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Logan County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Renville County

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pierce County

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#1. Dickey County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (1 total deaths)--- 56.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,880 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,422 (106 total cases)--- 46.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (21 total deaths)--- 47.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,765 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,370 (2,810 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (36 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (3 total deaths)--- 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,753 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,002 (317 total cases)--- 34.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (5 total deaths)--- 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,859 (559 total cases)--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (14 new cases, +1,300% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (96 total deaths)--- 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,710 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,079 (13,945 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (163 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (3 total deaths)--- 42.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,680 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,548 (350 total cases)--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (3 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (259 total deaths)--- 42.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,675 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,578 (35,616 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (737 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (22 total deaths)--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,652 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,480 (2,476 total cases)--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (31 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (55 total deaths)--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,646 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,160 (7,578 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (119 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (3 total deaths)--- 38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,047 (236 total cases)--- 43.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (7 total deaths)--- 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,571 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,264 (808 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (13 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (14 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,176 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,365 (1,385 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (29 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (17 total deaths)--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,890 (1,874 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (33 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (5 total deaths)--- 8.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,993 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,856 (440 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (8 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (4 total deaths)--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,295 (375 total cases)--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (9 total deaths)--- 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,881 (697 total cases)--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 539 (21 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (73 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,913 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,578 (8,684 total cases)--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (106 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (36 total deaths)--- 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,705 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,497 (3,331 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (50 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (10 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,634 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,258 (700 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (11 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (21 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,632 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,612 (1,576 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (47 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (6 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,355 (557 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (8 total deaths)--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,660 (655 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (10 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (258 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,523 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (6 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,064 (23,968 total cases)--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (332 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (29 total deaths)--- 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,466 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,753 (2,083 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (67 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (7 total deaths)--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,418 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 40.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,569 (539 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (30 total deaths)--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,397 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,005 (2,448 total cases)--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (41 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (4 total deaths)--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,217 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,198 (213 total cases)--- 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (21 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,433 (1,396 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (17 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (38 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #1,018 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,156 (2,437 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (62 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (225 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #990 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,301 (14,408 total cases)--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (223 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (21 total deaths)--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #986 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,227 (1,145 total cases)--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (17 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (8 total deaths)--- 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #859 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,391 (350 total cases)--- 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (9 total deaths)--- 45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #808 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,545 (513 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (8 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (38 total deaths)--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #770 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,712 (2,053 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (45 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (125 total deaths)--- 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #556 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,714 (8,065 total cases)--- 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (134 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (21 total deaths)--- 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #535 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,858 (984 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (25 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (17 total deaths)--- 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #450 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,117 (733 total cases)--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (15 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (18 total deaths)--- 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #423 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,695 (960 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (10 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (92 total deaths)--- 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #362 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,348 (4,834 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (110 new cases, +16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (43 total deaths)--- 83.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #325 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,714 (2,052 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (39 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (27 total deaths)--- 89.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,598 (1,011 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (16 total deaths)--- 99.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #217 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,019 (584 total cases)--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (4 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (11 total deaths)--- 102.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #204 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,781 (433 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (13 total deaths)--- 111.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 40.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,605 (387 total cases)--- 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (16 total deaths)--- 124.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,389 (587 total cases)--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (21 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (19 total deaths)--- 138.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #85 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,651 (695 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (3 new cases, -77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (11 total deaths)--- 139.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #82 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,216 (337 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (14 total deaths)--- 142.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #76 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,908 (440 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (7 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 704 (28 total deaths)--- 183.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,830 (828 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 739 (36 total deaths)--- 198.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota--- #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,153 (1,128 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 595 (29 new cases, -12% change from previous week)