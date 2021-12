Edmund Garman // Flickr

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Hawaii

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#5. Kalawao County

#4. Kauai County

#3. Maui County

#2. Hawaii County

#1. Honolulu County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Hawaii--- #3,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: ( total cases)--- 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Hawaii- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 18 (13 total deaths)--- 74.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Hawaii--- #3,116 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,270 (3,087 total cases)--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Hawaii- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (90 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (99 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Hawaii--- #3,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,189 (10,361 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Hawaii- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (115 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (138 total deaths)--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Hawaii--- #3,046 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,808 (11,703 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Hawaii- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (94 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (757 total deaths)--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Hawaii--- #3,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (10 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,109 (59,534 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Hawaii- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (302 new cases, -48% change from previous week)