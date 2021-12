Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Vermont

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Orange County

Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Addison County

Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grand Isle County

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Essex County

Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lamoille County

Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Rutland County

j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Windsor County

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Windham County

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Caledonia County

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#4. Chittenden County

Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Orleans County

Pixabay

#2. Bennington County

Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Franklin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (7 total deaths)--- 61.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,977 (1,727 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (58 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (9 total deaths)--- 61.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,113 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,006 (1,841 total cases)--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (117 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (2 total deaths)--- 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,930 (429 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (28 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 32 (2 total deaths)--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,108 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,137 (748 total cases)--- 64.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 649 (40 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (9 total deaths)--- 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,589 (1,671 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (81 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (28 total deaths)--- 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,083 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,340 (4,287 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (146 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (31 total deaths)--- 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,076 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,295 (5,409 total cases)--- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (329 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (33 total deaths)--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,625 (3,648 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (268 new cases, +16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (26 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,660 (2,812 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (112 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (21 total deaths)--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,039 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,375 (2,512 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (163 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (131 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #3,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,966 (13,046 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (380 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (25 total deaths)--- 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #2,953 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,705 (3,435 total cases)--- 71.9% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (82 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (33 total deaths)--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,618 (4,121 total cases)--- 57.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (229 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (53 total deaths)--- 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont--- #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,251 (4,076 total cases)--- 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (159 new cases, -40% change from previous week)