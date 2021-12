Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Wyoming

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (14 total deaths)--- 74.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #3,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,916 (5,377 total cases)--- 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (15 new cases, -72% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (36 total deaths)--- 60.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,947 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,528 (6,815 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (60 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (24 total deaths)--- 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,927 (2,960 total cases)--- 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (17 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (30 total deaths)--- 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,637 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,940 (4,033 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (27 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (55 total deaths)--- 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,085 (5,818 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (78 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (13 total deaths)--- 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,323 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,222 (1,193 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (16 total deaths)--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,306 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,927 (1,345 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (14 new cases, -74% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (205 total deaths)--- 11.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,169 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,539 (17,451 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (251 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (22 total deaths)--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #2,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,065 (1,481 total cases)--- 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (12 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (10 total deaths)--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,122 (888 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (97 total deaths)--- 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,941 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,144 (8,106 total cases)--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (57 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (115 total deaths)--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,753 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,879 (9,212 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (101 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (203 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,698 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,310 (16,219 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (154 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (20 total deaths)--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,601 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,093 (993 total cases)--- 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (10 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (39 total deaths)--- 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,396 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,727 (2,312 total cases)--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (9 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (43 total deaths)--- 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,314 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,669 (3,059 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (20 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (7 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,925 (493 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (16 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (26 total deaths)--- 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #1,172 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,229 (1,530 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (26 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (98 total deaths)--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #967 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,713 (5,463 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (66 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (46 total deaths)--- 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #884 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,021 (2,645 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (20 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (138 total deaths)--- 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #862 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,031 (9,435 total cases)--- 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (22 new cases, -74% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (35 total deaths)--- 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #350 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,844 (1,861 total cases)--- 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (30 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (56 total deaths)--- 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming--- #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,109 (2,135 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (11 new cases, -59% change from previous week)