ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Delaware

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018iSA_0cfGaMPg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nf8nN_0cfGaMPg00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Delaware

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Delaware using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvFv5_0cfGaMPg00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#3. New Castle County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (1,054 total deaths)
--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Delaware
--- #2,299 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (7 new deaths, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,553 (86,901 total cases)
--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Delaware
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (1,239 new cases, -19% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruXPc_0cfGaMPg00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (469 total deaths)
--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Delaware
--- #1,648 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,557 (28,124 total cases)
--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Delaware
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (540 new cases, +1% change from previous week)
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sussex County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (650 total deaths)
--- 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Delaware
--- #1,431 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,992 (37,457 total cases)
--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Delaware
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (502 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Biden holds call with European leaders to talk Russia

President Biden held a call with the leaders of France, the U.K., Italy and Germany on Monday afternoon about Russia’s buildup of troops on its border with Ukraine, the White House said, an engagement that came on the evening of a crucial Biden call with Russian President Vladimir Putin .
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Vaccines
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump endorses 'conservative fighter' Perdue in Georgia governors' race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race, calling current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp a "very weak Governor." "Great to see that David Perdue is running for Governor of Georgia," Trump said in a statement Monday. "He is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey "The Hoax" Abrams in November."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Jerrye
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy