Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Delaware

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Delaware using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#3. New Castle County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sussex County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (1,054 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Delaware--- #2,299 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (7 new deaths, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,553 (86,901 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Delaware- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (1,239 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (469 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Delaware--- #1,648 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,557 (28,124 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Delaware- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (540 new cases, +1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (650 total deaths)--- 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Delaware--- #1,431 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,992 (37,457 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Delaware- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (502 new cases, -18% change from previous week)