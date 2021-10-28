Svitlana's Smart Moves - Playing against two weaknesses: Alekhine shows the way

Sony’s latest State of Play began with a first-look for Deathverse: Let It Die, a multiplayer melee arena fighter with a unique visual style and a somewhat unclear narrative premise. The video tells the audience that the game is an in-universe TV show and, judging by the fact that it’s a game based around murder, it’s a grisly one. Deathverse is the sequel to 2016’s Let It Die, an action roleplaying roguelike developed by Japanese studio Grasshopper Manufacture and published by GungHo Online Entertainment. That game received mixed to average reviews, but it will be interesting to see how the new gameplay formula works within Let It Die’s distinct aesthetic. The video featured a combination of actual gameplay and cutscenes to show new gameplay.
