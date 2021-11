The most popular chess program offers you everything you will need as a dedicated chess enthusiast, with innovative training methods for amateurs and professionals alike. The Grand Swiss tournament in Riga is a joy to follow every day, with so many top players in action at the same time. 18-year old Firouzja is doing fantastic so far, which has put him on the fifth spot in the world rankings. MVL is also doing great, so after six rounds the two French players have good chances to qualify for the Candidates.

