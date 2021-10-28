CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Islands Council on the Arts Extends Applying for American Rescue Plan Grant

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

The Virgin Islands Council on the Arts (VICA) has extended the deadline for the American Rescue Plan 2021 grant. Applications are open online at www.vicouncilonarts.org and will now be accepted until Nov. 5. This grant...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

