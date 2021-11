In the final week of the regular season the Lady Bulldogs would start the busy week hosting the Lady Longhorns of Payson on Monday in a match that would go all five sets. First set and second sets went to Payson, 25-21 and 25-22. The third and fourth sets went to Winslow, 25-18 and 25-8, with the fifth going to set Payson 15-11. Winslow had 14 aces, led by Jayleigh Meyers with 5 aces; 52 digs, led by Kylie Begay and Shaelene Singer each with 12 digs; 40 kills, led by Jaci Gonnie with 12 kills; 35 assists, led by Meyers with 17 assists; and 166 attacks, led by Brynlee Barris and Gonnie each with 27 attacks.

PAYSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO