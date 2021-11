It’s difficult for many of us to conceive, but when Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968, he had a 75 percent public disapproval rating. Many white Americans resented his condemnation of the Vietnam War and his Poor People’s Campaign seeking economic justice. Public leaders had long labeled him a communist and a radical, attempting to discredit the entire racial equality movement. Only after his death did he gain full recognition and respect for his nonviolent approach for civil rights. It took decades for many white Americans to admit that MLK Jr.’s goals weren’t extremist, but rather fundamentally righteous.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO