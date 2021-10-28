Stop Tearing Down Midcentury-Modern Houses!

Updated, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home in an ideal Capitol Hill location is just steps to Union Station, Stanton Park, the Capitol complex and H Street. 97 Walk Score. Impeccably maintained, this home’s updated kitchen has access to a delightful slate patio in a private backyard setting. The rest of the main level has separate living and dining rooms, a wood-burning fireplace, Eastern-facing, front windows, impressive hardwood floors and a main level powder room to complete its entertainment-ready floor plan. Upstairs, you’ll find matching hardwood floors, a large, light-filled primary bedroom with bow-front windows and customized closets. The two additional bedrooms offer ample living and work-from-home space. Don’t miss the renovated upstairs bathroom with soaking tub and the elevated deck off the back bedroom. This home has excellent storage both inside AND in the built-in shed out back. Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, 710 4th Street NE is close to Metro and buses making commuting super easy. And it’s just blocks to Eastern Market, Whole Foods, Giant, and Union Kitchen grocery. This value can’t last long. If you can’t live here personally, consider its rental potential given its value, location, amenities and condition!

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO