CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mace Francis

allaboutjazz.com
 8 days ago

Mace Francis is establishing himself as predominant figure and advocate for original Australian big band music. He moved to Perth, from Victoria, in 2000 to study jazz composition and arranging under Graham Lyall and in 2004 graduated from the WA Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) with First Class Honours, and then...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Perspective by Beth McKenna

Born in Nova Scotia and a Montrealer since 2008, Beth McKenna is one of Montreal’s most versatile saxophonists, bandleaders, and composers. A Prix Opus Laureate (Concert of the Year – Jazz/World Music) and a 2-time finalist for Revelations Radio-Canada (Jazz), Beth has studied with a wide range of jazz music’s top voices, including Christine Jensen, Darcy James Argue, Jim McNeely, Rémi Bolduc, John Roney, and Chet Doxas. Written almost entirely prior to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, McKenna’s new album Beyond Here was inspired by the impact we as humans have on the world around us. From conflict and climate change, to the fusion of North American culture with global influences, Beyond Here is pure energy from start-to-finish, pushing a sense of urgency to reflect on where we stand with our planet, and how our actions can echo far beyond the present. This album mixes a wide range of influences: from Pat Metheny to Brad Mehldau, Snarky Puppy to Jacob Collier, and from Pink Floyd to the Brian Blade Fellowship. As a composer, McKenna writes with plenty of room for improvisation and spontaneous musical conversation, with a diverse pallet of colours and shifting rhythmic textures in each piece. As the album weaves from darker to more upbeat moments, McKenna’s unique through-composed approach to writing breaks through traditional jazz forms, creating a strong narrative that runs through the album from start to finish. Beyond Here will be released worldwide on Friday, October 22nd 2021.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Checkered Past by Sinclair Lott

Drum extraordinaire and composer Sinclair Lott delivers a thoughtful straight-ahead jazz album with a modern twist. Featuring Bob Sheppard (saxophones), Tigran Hamasyan (piano), Danny McKay (bass), and Sinclair Lott (drums). This ten song album titled, "Long Story Short" features seven original compositions and three cover tunes by Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck and Ornette Coleman. Fans of traditional jazz will enjoy listening to Sinclair's Story of music with this uplifting collection of compositions and performances.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The World Watched and Waited by Daniele Germani

"The World Watched and Waited" is an intriguing theme made of lights and shades in which the sound of the collective openly declares itself in all its richness of timbres and shows an ability to conduct the pulsation in an unpredictably, meeting and moving away, but always in a mutual listening.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Gregg August, Sandy Evans, & Phelan Burgoyne

Catching up this time out on a couple of great releases that I've been a little tardy in playing: bassist Gregg August's important Dialogues On Race Vol. 1 and Aussie saxophone powerhouse Sandy Evans' Postcards From The Anthropocene . The late drummer Paul Motian wrote lots of tunes and English drummer Phelan Burgoyne has collected a number of the previously unrecorded songs on his new Yazgol. Also from England are the historical free jazz quartet, Mujician, and Fred Frith Trio & Guests with new releases also.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Wesley
Person
Satoko Fujii
Person
Jim Ross
allaboutjazz.com

Michael Hudson-Casanova: Echoes of Thought

Art Blakey would always open with a theme. Over the years, the theme changed, just as did Bu and his musicians. But the context was always the same. "Pay attention, y'all. This is Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers." If a listener is old enough to remember that moment, and willing to make due allowance for a Philly band "in the tradition," well, there you are. "Spin the Context" starts us. "The Old Days, Whenever They Were," is right on target, whatever it is, with smoking ensemble work, and Elliot Bild breaking out on a Freddy Hubbardish-excursion. Are you paying attention? Lucas Brown will be your guide. Michael Hudson-Casanova layers on a rocking sax solo, slowly building from the bottom of the horn to the top. And then, stop.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Fred Lonberg-Holm, Abdul Moimême & Carlos Santos: Transition Zone

Chicago-born cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm has long been in the vanguard of free improvisation. But along with free jazz, he has recorded in the rock and country genres, and composed concert works. He is joined on Transition Zone by two leaders of Lisbon's creative music scene. Dual-electric guitarist/composer Abdul Moimême and electronics artist/composer Carlos Santos bring their extraordinary abilities to create ethereal soundscapes to this impressive project.
CHICAGO, IL
allaboutjazz.com

Keshav Batish: Binaries in Cycle

Drummer Keshav Batish is a third-generation musician. His father, Pandit Ashwin Batish, is a sitar player well-versed in both Indian classical music and Western rock, while his grandfather, S. B. Batish, worked in the Bollywood film industry as a singer, composer and arranger. With that background, it is no surprise that Keshav would become a musician himself, embarking on a path which mixes the structures of Indian Hindustani music with the exuberance and freedom of jazz.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Art Music#Australian#Waapa#Italian#Bell Award#Arranging And Composition
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

The 5 Best New Songs

As everyone prepares for Halloween next weekend (have you figured out what cookies you’re leaving out for Mothman?), Paste hopes you have a little bandwidth left between Shaky Knees and the excitement of a new Animal Collective album to check out some of our favorite songs of the week. Strange Ranger harken back to the electronic-tinged rock of the ‘90s, and Anjimile’s beautiful vulnerability shines through on his latest single to celebrate signing with 4AD. This list is short, sweet and to the point. Find your new favorite song today, courtesy of your spooky friends at Paste.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member Of The Gap Band, Dead At 73

Ronnie Wilson, founding member of legendary funk/soul trio, The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73. The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson. The crooner died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 2) at his home in Tulsa, Okla. with his wife holding his hand as he took his last breath. Linda honored her late husband with a Facebook post. “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am […] Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will...
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

Theon Cross: Intra-I

A member of tenor saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings' Sons of Kemet since 2015, tuba player Theon Cross released his first full-length album, Fyah (Gearbox), in 2019. Most of it was performed by a trio comprising Cross, tenor saxophonist Nubya Garcia and drummer Moses Boyd, augmented on two tracks by other luminaries of the alternative London jazz scene.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Slowly Rolling Camera: Where the Streets Lead

Slowly Rolling Camera is a jazz ensemble. Its core is pianist-composer Dave Stapleton, producer Deri Roberts, vocalist-lyricist Dionne Bennett, and drummer Elliot Bennett. Their newest album Where the Streets Lead is a follow-up to their acclaimed album, Juniper (Edition Records, 2018). The album presents eight tracks with a large ensemble, including an 8-piece string section and a list of world-class guests including Mark Lockheart, Jasper Høiby, Verneri Pohjola, Chris Potter, and Sachal Vasandani, as well as the band's regular guitarist Stuart McCallum.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mary LaRose: Out Here

Vocalist Mary LaRose has long been putting vocals, with and without words, to the works of modern jazz composers such as Albert Ayler, Ornette Coleman, Charlie Haden and Eric Dolphy. This CD is her first full-length exploration of Dolphy, probing the free-wheeling elusiveness of his work with a group which includes several of the instruments he used in his recordings, cello, vibraphone, and bass clarinet.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

Josephine Baker To Be Celebrated November 28 For Her Work To Desegregate Miami Clubs

The city of Miami Beach will be paying special tribute to Josephine Baker on November 28, declaring it a day in honor of her. She helped desegregate clubs during the Jim Crow era. “She’s not just a singer who left America and made it big in France, she could have stayed in France but she wanted to come back here,” Bianca Rosarrio said. Rosarrio performed some of Baker’s songs at the National Hotel in Miami Beach Wednesday morning as part of the announcement. “Listening to a lot of her songs, it’s just very fun, very vibrant,” Rosarrio said. Yet, decades ago, she would not...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
allaboutjazz.com

Olivia Rox Featuring Warren Hill 'It's Christmastime' - Start Your Holiday Season Now!

Hearing 'It’s ChristmasTime' from Olivia feels like waking up Christmas morning and Santa brought everything you asked for!. Olivia Rox teams with special guest legendary jazz recording artist Warren Hill on “It's Christmastime" making it a family Christmas indeed, as they happen to be father and daughter!. When it comes...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Meet Violinist Daisy Castro

Her soul pours out music and shows amazing creativity, poetry, imagination, dreams. This article first appeared in Jersey Jazz Magazine. Jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel first saw violinist Daisy Castro play nine years ago when she was 15. "Her tone," he said, "was already powerful. Her rhythmical placement, her intonation were already unreal. And, most importantly, her soul pours out music and shows amazing creativity, poetry, imagination, dreams."
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Beibei Wang at Brunei Gallery Lecture Theatre

Brunei Gallery, School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London. As the capacity audience for this concert filed in, it was notable that they were a varied and cosmopolitan SOAS crowd with a high proportion of children accompanied by adults. Before the concert proper began, the audience gazed at the stage, transfixed by the vast array of percussion instruments on display and, across the front of the stage, an assortment of stringed instruments from across the world, instruments which would later be revealed to be a ruan, a pipa, a shamisen, an oud and a sanxian. On the right hand side of the stage stood an easel with a large dark canvas resting upon it. Although the audience had come to see the London-based Chinese percussion virtuoso Beibei Wang, the items on the stage suggested she would be joined by several guests...
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy