With the World Series of Darts Finals set for its return to Amsterdam this evening, DartsNews takes a look back at the top averages in previous editions of the tournament. Dave Chisnall leads the way with his 2016 effort where he averaged 112.94 during his win over Kim Huybrechts 6-4. While Jamie Lewis in his must watch clash with Dimitri van den Bergh follows from 2018 with 109.82.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO