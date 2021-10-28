Double Fatal Shooting in District Heights Home Under Investigation: Prince George's County Police

Stock Photo

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the deaths of two men found shot to death in District Heights. The two decedents are 40-year-old Marquise Porter of District Heights and 43-year-old Willie Cheeks. Detectives do not believe this to be a random crime.

On October 26, 2021, at approximately 9:25 am, officers responded to the 1900 block of Rochell Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located the decedents inside of an apartment each suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The decedents have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where the cause and manner of death will be determined. Investigators are also working to determine the time of the shootings. Both decedents lived in the apartment where the shootings occurred.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in the case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0049351.