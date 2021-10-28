CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Pour one out! These celebrities launched their own alcohol brands

By Bang Showbiz
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Bryan Cranston announced on social media the launch of his...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Celebrate National Mezcal Day With These Mexican-Owned Mezcal Brands

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Add some edge, spice and smoke to your margaritas this fall with mezcal. There’s no better time to add to your bar cart than National Mezcal Day, celebrated on Oct. 21. Considering that the U.S is now the largest consumer of mezcal in the world, it’s almost impossible not to find the agave-based drink at every restaurant and liquor store you go to. It feels...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Launches "SWEET COWBOY" Non-Alcoholic Sake

Following a series of STORM COWBOY sake releases which range back to 2019, Nigo has revealed HUMAN MADE‘s first non-alcoholic sweet sake dubbed “SWEET COWBOY” to be enjoyed by all. HUMAN MADE’s sake was recognized with a gold medal in the IWC2020, one of the biggest global wine contests in...
DRINKS
Forbes

Why And How Influencers Are Launching Their Own Brands

Managing Director TERRITORY Influence, a leading full-service influencer marketing agency activating 4 Mio creators for brands in Europe. Whether they’re content creators or business creators, influencers keep surprising us. Brand creation is increasingly common in the world of influence and appears to have become a new trend in recent years. According to Statista (paywall), the influencer marketing industry was worth $13.8 billion in 2021. When it’s possible to receive a great deal of attention and faith from customers around the world, launching your own fashion or cosmetics brand seems very appealing. Let’s have a look at some of the reasons that I believe push influencers to become true entrepreneurs and how they launch their own branded goods.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Espadin
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

David Muir spotlights emotional issue as he leaves GMA studio for brand new assignment

David Muir had fans feeling emotional after his latest social media post managed to shine a light on an important and heartbreaking issue. The Good Morning America star shared a throwback picture of himself surrounded by several children from Southern Madagascar. He used the picture to highlight that many of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Teen discovers abandoned diner from the 1950s in perfect condition

Amazing video shows the moment a teen holidaymaker discovered an abandoned diner from the 1950s that was left in perfect condition. 15-year-old Rylee stumbled upon the perfectly-preserved, abandoned diner whilst exploring a forest on holiday with her family in Tennessee. The family went on to explore and found the mysterious...
FOOD & DRINKS
TVShowsAce

Whitney Way Thore Spills Secret ‘MBFFL’ Season 10 Spoilers

My Big Fat Fabulous Life just wrapped Season 9 on Tuesday night, and already Whitney Way Thore is trying to spill the deets on what happened when the cameras stopped. Just a day after the finale aired, the celeb shared a post on her Instagram. She could not wait for fans to know the rest of the Season 9 story.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

See Pete Davidson Wearing Some of the Most Popular Sneakers Through the Years

Pete Davidson is most known for being a regular on “Saturday Night Live” as well as appearances on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out.” And the comedian boasts a style that’s as loud as his personality. Davidson’s clothes are always full of color, have lots of prints and even raunchy quotes printed across them. But the entertainer’s sneaker game is what catches people’s attention. His footwear typically features bright colors and graphics. Often his choice of sneaker isn’t cohesive with his choice of clothing, but that’s what makes it his signature look. Davidson’s sneaker collection has a broad range of brands from Kanye West’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
TVShowsAce

Matt James Makes Huge Announcement, How Did Fans React?

Former star of The Bachelor Matt James had a huge announcement to make to his followers. Prior to revealing his news, Matt deleted or hid all of his Instagram posts. Fans were anxious to learn what the life-changing news would be. The only hint he gave was in his Instagram Stories that revealed a childhood photo of himself and his mother. It simply said, “Tomorrow.” Now, his big news is out and fans are reacting to the announcement. Keep reading to find out more about Matt James and his huge news.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy